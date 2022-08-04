Map shows work site along Big Canyon Road.
Map shows work site along Little Eagle Creek.
Map shows work zone along Jordan Creek.
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is planning work on roads and bridges that will result in temporary closures and delays on two roads in the Wallowa Mountains later in August.
Big Canyon Road, No. 8270
Crews are slated to repair flood damage on the road at Milepost 7.7 from Aug. 10-19. The road will be closed on Aug. 11-12, and at other times travelers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes.
More information is available by calling 541-426-5546.
Little Eagle Creek, Road 7735
The road will be closed for about 60 days, starting Aug. 15, to allow crews to replace the bridge over Little Eagle Creek.
Road 7735 will be closed between its junctions with Road 7720 and Road 7700-300. Road 7735 will be open from its junction with Road 7700 to the 7700-300 junction.
The closure does not affect Road 7700, the main Eagle Creek Road.
More information is available by calling 541-523-6391.
Jordan Creek, Road 4305
Workers will replace a culvert at Jordan Creek starting Aug. 15, but the road will remain open during construction to high-clearance vehicles.
More information is available by calling 541-962-8500.
