Moss Springs Trailhead

Moss Springs trailhead east of Cove is among the day-use fee sites where fees will be waived on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

SALEM — The U.S. Forest Service will recognize the service of America’s veterans by waiving standard amenity fees for all visitors to national forest and grassland day-use areas on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

“Many veterans spend time with their families and connect with nature while hiking, hunting, boating, and exploring the range of outdoor recreation opportunities national forests and grasslands have to offer,” said Tracy Calizon, regional assistant director of recreation for the Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest.

