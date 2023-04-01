haydenlakerecordnortherpike3.21.23.jpg

Thomas Francis holds his record 40.76-pound northern pike caught at Hayden Lake on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

 Idaho Department of Fish and Game/Contributed Photo

BOISE, Idaho — Last week, a fisherman broke a 13-year-old state record after landing a northern pike that Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials called “a true monster of a fish” in a news release.

According to the agency, Thomas Francis was fishing on Hayden Lake, a popular pike spot north of Coeur d’Alene, on March 21 when he hooked the massive fish.

