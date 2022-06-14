ENTERPRISE — For the first time since 2016, anglers will be able to fish for spring Chinook in the Imnaha and Wallowa rivers as the 2022 run exceeds expectations.
“All current projections indicate this year’s run will exceed our preseason forecast and provide an opportunity to harvest spring Chinook locally,” said Kyle Bratcher, a Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife district fish biologist in Enterprise. “In the past, these have been popular fisheries and we’re glad to see numbers that allow anglers to get out there.”
Adult Chinook passage at Bonneville Dam through June 1 totals 149,031 fish, which is 129% of the 10-year (2012-21) average cumulative count and 210% of the 5-year (2017-21) average for the date.
The Imnaha River opens from June 25 to July 10 from the confluence with the Snake River upstream to the Summit Creek Bridge.
The open season on the Wallowa River is from June 25 to July 24 from the lower fence of Minam State Park upstream to the confluence with the Lostine River.
Bag limits are two adult hatchery spring Chinook per day with five hatchery jacks. Anglers must cease fishing for salmon for the day when they retain two adult salmon and may not continue to angle for jacks.
Other regulations include hook gaps may not exceed three-quarters of an inch and all other statewide and zone regulations apply.
