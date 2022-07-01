PENDLETON — The annual Kid’s Fishing Day at Jubilee Lake will be held Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature fishing instruction, games, snacks, prizes and activities for children and adults.
The Fishing Day is free for all participants under the age of 14, however all children over the age of 12 will be required to have a valid fishing license. Children participating in the event must be accompanied by an adult. Fishing poles will be available on loan for those who do not have one and volunteers will be onsite to provide instruction to first-time anglers. Free hot dogs and soda pop will be provided to all children who register and participate.
“We will have lots for the kids to do, including a casting contest with prizes for each age group and awards for the biggest fish caught during official derby hours,” said Bill Dowdy, Umatilla National Forest fish biologist.
The lake will be stocked with legal and trophy-sized fish for the event, Dowdy said.
Tri-State Steelheaders, a Walla Walla=based group, will also be conducting a fishing pole drive and collecting fishing poles in any condition. Donated poles are refurbished and will be given away to children at future events in hopes of encouraging a life-long love of fishing.
Jubilee Lake is located 12 miles northeast of Tollgate on Forest Road 64.
