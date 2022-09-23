YankeandSon_Steelhead

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fish biologist Jeff Yanke and his son, Brandon, pose with a native-born steelhead he caught on the Grande Ronde River.

 Jeff Yanke/Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, File

LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is partnering with the Association of Northwest Steelheaders to put on a workshop in October to teach the skills of steelhead fishing on the Grande Ronde River.

The two-day event is set for Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Wenaha Wildlife Area near Troy, north of Enterprise.

