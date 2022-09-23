LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is partnering with the Association of Northwest Steelheaders to put on a workshop in October to teach the skills of steelhead fishing on the Grande Ronde River.
The two-day event is set for Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Wenaha Wildlife Area near Troy, north of Enterprise.
Every year, ODFW needs people to catch fish for its broodstock program, which is part of the agency’s effort to enhance the returns of our anadromous fisheries by rearing and releasing fish spawned by angler-caught salmon and steelhead.
This year, ODFW is partnering with the Association of Northwest Steelheaders to teach a how-to-fish class alongside ODFW’s broodstock event. Everyone is encouraged to donate the fish they catch to the broodstock program, but if you catch a legal fish and want to keep it, that’s OK, too.
The workshop fee includes instruction, use of ODFW equipment and program materials, and a one-year membership to the Association of Northwest Steelheaders. Fishing equipment will be provided, but participants can bring their own gear as well.
On Friday, Oct. 14, participants will learn about steelhead fishing on the Grande Ronde, including tips and techniques. The following day, participants will be paired with instructors to explore the river and put their skills into practice.
Dinner will be provided on both Friday and Saturday, but please bring your own snacks and water. A detailed email of the plan of the day and further instructions will be provided after registration.
Anglers aged 17 years and younger are eligible to participate while accompanied by a registered adult 21 years or older.
This event is in a very remote location. Lodging may be found in cities nearby, but dry camping is recommended. Campsites are available at this workshop/broodstock collection location (the field just east of Troy), at Grizz Flats Campground, and at various sites along the river. Please ensure you have accommodations or are willing to camp when you register for this event.
Each participant must have:
• Appropriate clothing and footwear. This is an outdoor event. Oregon weather can be unpredictable, so please dress accordingly.
• For those 12 and older, a valid angling license, a combined angling harvest tag, and a Columbia River Basin Endorsement are required.
• For all anglers, regardless of age, a combined angling harvest tag and a Columbia River Basin Endorsement.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.