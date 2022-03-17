BAKER CITY — A local business is shining a light on the natural gems of Eastern Oregon.
Go Wild: American Adventures, a tourism business based in Baker City, focuses on local tourism, environmental education, community partnerships and international outreach. Through custom-curated outdoors adventures, owner Dan Sizer aims to share his love of the outdoors with others.
“From the beginning, the rural Oregon part was something I really wanted to help people connect to,” Sizer said.
The business is in its fifth year, but has faced several hurdles related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the warm season approaches, Sizer and his crew are gearing up for a slate of adventures in Eastern Oregon this summer.
Sizer, who graduated from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, went to high school in Baker and began the business after working for the Forest Service for six seasons. The inspiration for Go Wild: American Adventures started in Sizer’s college days, when he took a group of international students back home to Eastern Oregon. Sizer and his friends went backpacking, hiking, canoeing and participated in other outdoor activities that the group had never done before.
It was at this point that Sizer saw a potential business opportunity, inviting individuals from out of the area to experience what Eastern Oregon has to offer. The business now provides guides, personal chefs, gourmet outdoor meals, lessons and more at destinations across the region.
“It was always amazing for me to see the awe and wonder, realizing how many folks haven’t been out in this kind of country,” Sizer said.
Go Wild’s main clientele come from larger cities such as Portland, Seattle or the Tri-Cities in Washington. Sizer noted that the business shifted from focusing on day-trip visitors coming through Eastern Oregon toward interested individuals from out of town looking for an extended visit.
Sizer and his team of four focus on guiding the trips throughout treasured spots in Eastern Oregon. The crew helps the clients have the most ideal outdoor experience, by providing services such as transporting equipment, teaching fishing lessons and serving high-end campfire meals.
The business often helps beginners or inexperienced campers submerge themselves in a full-on backpacking experience that otherwise might be out of their comfort zone. Sizer noted that many car campers look to Go Wild: American Adventures for a more immersive camping and hiking experience.
“My thinking is that if I can provide a really fun, comfortable experience for folks if it’s their first time sleeping in the wilderness, then those people have a greater understanding and appreciation for the outdoors,” Sizer said. “Ultimately, I think they become better caretakers of nature.”
Environmental education is an important aspect of Go Wild, showing clients how to make the most out of an outdoor experience while appreciating the land.
“That component I think is a big part of the narrative,” Sizer said. “We talk about growing up on this land and how we use it, how important it is to use it in a certain way so that we protect this resource for generations to come. In Eastern Oregon, you’re connected to the value of the land.”
Pat Vaughan joined Sizer in 2017 with the primary focus of crafting a gourmet food experience for travelers. Vaughan has since moved on to nursing school, but the culinary services he introduced carry on in the company. Go Wild: American Adventures partners with local businesses, such as Glacier 45 Distillery, Terminal Gravity, Copper Belt Wines and other local restaurants and businesses.
“What I think makes a memorable trip is the people you meet, the food you eat and the experiences that push the boundaries,” Sizer said. “We’ve tried to instill really cool things that you might not do by yourself.”
Sizer and his crew have a slate of summer events already planned, while custom trips can be scheduled on the Go Wild: American Adventures website, www.gowildusa.com. According to Sizer, the business is planning to partner with a mule packer this summer, elevating the potential for high-end food experience as well as helping with accessibility for those who may not be able to carry a backpack well.
On top of showcasing the natural treasures of Eastern Oregon, Sizer noted that Go Wild: American Adventures has helped create lasting connections among participants and crew members.
“I think one of the coolest things,” Sizer said, “is the community it fosters within people.”
