To start with, Victoria Mitts had to contend with snow.
The summer sunshine eventually eliminated that obstacle.
But not even a scorching July day can get rid of a tamarack or lodgepole tree that’s fallen across a hiking trail.
Dealing with that demands sweat.
And a deft touch with a chain saw or hand saw.
Mitts and other members of the Trailhead Stewardship Project have removed dozens of logs blocking trails in the Elkhorns and Wallowas.
The project, now in its second summer, is a partnership between The Trailhead in Baker City and the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
The Trailhead, a bike, ski and outdoors shop in downtown Baker City, is owned by the Anthony Lakes Outdoor Recreation Association, the nonprofit corporation that operates the Anthony Lakes ski area and manages several campgrounds on the Wallowa-Whitman.
Mitts is the Trailhead Stewardship Project’s paid seasonal employee, but other Trailhead staff help with trail work at times, said Megan Keating, operations coordinator at The Trailhead.
Last year the crew, including Mitts and four volunteers, worked 251.25 hours.
Mitts started by cutting more than 70 trees across the Cunningham Cove trail on the west side of the Elkhorns, southwest of Anthony Lakes.
It was no coincidence that Cunningham Cove was her first major task.
Peter Johnson, general manager of Anthony Lakes Outdoor Recreation Association, came up with the stewardship project idea while trying to navigate the long-neglected trail, which starts near Peavy Cabin, along the North Fork of the John Day River, and climbs through meadows and along Cunningham Creek to a junction with the Elkhorn Crest National Recreation Trail.
This summer’s work was delayed by lingering snow, Keating said.
But over the past couple weeks, Mitts has cleared the Killamacue Lake trail, a 3.5-mile route in the Rock Creek Canyon west of Haines, on the east slopes of the Elkhorns.
Mitts has also started removing logs from the Baldy Creek trail, in the North Fork John Day Wilderness on the west side of the Elkhorns.
That will be a major project, as there are many logs across the trail, Keating said.
Other priorities for this summer include:
• Elkhorn Crest Trail.
Keating said staff from The Trailhead has heard from many hikers about problems along this 24-mile National Recreation Trail, which runs between the Anthony Lakes Highway on the north end and Marble Creek Pass on the south.
Those include fallen logs as well as missing signs, Keating said.
The goal this summer is to clear logs from the trail and, with information from the Wallowa-Whitman, compile a list of missing signs.
• Martin Bridge trail.
This trail, in the southern Wallowas, follows Eagle Creek between Eagle Forks campground, north of Richland, and Martin Bridge.
Last summer The Trailhead crew cleared about five miles of the trail, to a point where the tread basically disappeared.
This summer the plan is to clear brush and trees from the southern part of the trail.
• Assisting the Wallowa-Whitman as needed with trails in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
How hikers can help
Keating encourages hikers to visit the project’s website — thetrailheadbakercity.com/trailhead-stewardship-project/
The site has updates about recent trail work, directions and other information about trails, and perhaps most important, Keating said, it’s a portal for people to report what they’ve found on trails in the Elkhorns and Wallowas.
Hiker reports help the staff plan projects for future years, Keating said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.