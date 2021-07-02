BAKER CITY — Due to the increasing fire danger, chain saw use is banned, and campfires, woodstoves and charcoal briquette fires are allowed only in campgrounds and other designated recreation sites on the Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla and Malheur national forests, as well as in wilderness areas.
(The year-round ban on fires in parts of the Eagle Cap Wilderness remains in effect.)
Stoves and heaters that burn liquid or gas fuel are allowed.
All three forests have enacted Phase B of their public use restrictions.
Other restrictions include:
• Generators are allowed only when in the bed of a pickup truck or in an area that has been cleared of combustible material for a diameter of at least 10 feet.
• Driving motor vehicles is not allowed off developed forest roads or trails, except when traveling to a campsite within 300 feet of an open road. Motor vehicles are not allowed on roads that are closed by gates, barricades, berms, rocks, or logs.
• Smoking is allowed only in a building or enclosed vehicle, a developed recreation site or an area cleared of combustible material for a diameter of at least three feet.
The Bureau of Land Management also has issued the same restrictions on the Vale District.
