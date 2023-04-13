ENTERPRISE — The Snake River will be open for the retention of hatchery Chinook salmon, effective April 22 through Aug. 10.

 According to pre-season projections, over 2,000 hatchery spring Chinook are expected to return to the base of Hells Canyon Dam. Of these, approximately 400 adult hatchery-origin fish will be collected for broodstock, leaving surplus fish available for treaty and non-treaty fisheries.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.