ENTERPRISE — The Snake River will be open for the retention of hatchery Chinook salmon, effective April 22 through Aug. 10.
According to pre-season projections, over 2,000 hatchery spring Chinook are expected to return to the base of Hells Canyon Dam. Of these, approximately 400 adult hatchery-origin fish will be collected for broodstock, leaving surplus fish available for treaty and non-treaty fisheries.
“This is one of the most consistent salmon fishing opportunities in the area,” said Kyle Bratcher, district fish biologist in Enterprise. “The run usually peaks in late May to early June and fishing early will be slow, but we like to give anglers a chance at these fish when they arrive."
Anglers can fish for hatchery Chinook salmon from Dug Bar Boat Ramp upstream to the deadline below Hells Canyon Dam. The daily bag limit is four hatchery Chinook, of which only two of them can be adults over 24 inches and the rest should be jacks. Once anglers retain two adult Chinook or a total of four hatchery Chinook, they must stop fishing for the day. Barbless hooks are also required.
Anglers are reminded that bull trout may be present in the area but cannot be kept. Anglers can refer to page 14 of the 2023 Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations for further information on identifying and releasing bull trout.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.