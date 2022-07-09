LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is continuing to release rainbow trout in many lakes and ponds in Northeastern Oregon.
The agency has recently stocked thousands of rainbow trout, including trophy fish, which are 15 inches or longer.
The majority of the trout released are “legals” — at least 8 inches long, and thus legal for anglers to keep.
The trout stocking schedule, which is subject to change:
Week of July 4-8
- Jubilee Lake: 6,000 legals, 2,000 trophy
- Fish Lake (north of Halfway: 2,250 legals, 500 trophy
- Grande Ronde Lake, 5,000 legals, 150 trophy
Week of July 11-15
- Wallowa Lake: 6,000 legals, 300 trophy
- Salt Creek Summit Pond: 700 legals, 50 trophy
- Kinney Lake, 1,200 legals, 100 trophy
- McGraw Pond, 700 legals, 50 trophy
Week of July 25-29
- Jubilee Lake: 3,800 legals
Week of Aug. 1-5
- Wallowa Lake: 5,400 legals, 180 trophy
Schedules and maps for trout stocking plans later in the year are available at https://myodfw.com/fishing/species/trout/stocking-schedule.
Fishing conditions and forecastPhillips Reservoir
Has been stocked with trout throughout the spring. When flying ants have been around, fishing with dry flies has been a good way to catch both rainbow trout and pikeminnows. Perch fishing has been slow, but some bank anglers have been catching perch.
The reservoir is still low and is currently 24 percent full. Remember that tiger musky and bull trout must be released unharmed.
Unity Reservoir
Reservoir remains nearly full. This spring anglers were successful catching 16- to 17-inch rainbow trout. Anglers have been successful fishing both from shore and from boats. Fishing will likely be best over the next several weeks while the reservoir has a good amount of water in it.
Grande Ronde River
Flows have been dropping and fishing may improve with more moderated flow conditions. Anglers have had success fly-fishing for trout in the Grande Ronde River between the Wallowa River and Troy. As the water warms, bass fishing will become better in the lower Grande Ronde River. Anglers are reminded that bull trout and Chinook salmon may be encountered and must be released unharmed.
Imnaha River
Trout fishing may be good during periods of moderated flows. When the water temperature increases, bass fishing may be good in the lower portions of the river.
The chinook fishery on the Imnaha will close on Sunday, July 10. There will be no extension of the season. The Imnaha River is open for fishing for hatchery spring chinook salmon from the confluence with the Snake River upstream to the Summit Creek bridge. The daily limit is two adult hatchery chinook salmon and five jack hatchery chinook salmon. Fishing pressure for chinook salmon picked up last weekend with more fish being harvested. Expect conditions to be good through the end of the season on July 10. Chinook are distributed through the fishery area with more fish arriving daily.
Anglers are reminded that bull trout may be encountered in the Imnaha River and must be released unharmed.
John Day River
Conditions for bass and catfish fishing are improving now that we are in a pattern of drier weather. Flows have been higher than usual for this time of year and floating with a raft or other smaller craft will remain viable for the next few weeks. Recent reports are of excellent bass fishing in the lower sections of the John Day up to the North Fork confluence.
Magone Lake
Magone Lake is an excellent bet for fishing this time of year, and reports have been very good for recently stocked rainbow trout.
Wallowa County ponds
Fishing for trout has been very good recently. Several local ponds have been stocked with rainbow trout including some larger fish over 16 inches. Casting spinners or flies can be effective for catching fish at Marr Pond. Using bait can also be a productive method for fishing for trout at the local Wallowa County ponds.
Wallowa Lake
Fishing is good for rainbow trout near the south end of the lake. Anglers may have good success from shore casting lures, flies, or bait. Boat anglers will have better access to more of the lake and may find fish near areas where the depth drops off. There are some nice kokanee available this year with some fish around 16 to 18 inches. Jigging and trolling for kokanee can both be productive ways of fishing for them.
Wallowa River
Flows have been steadily dropping, and fishing should be good. Some of the best fishing of the season will occur between now and the end of July. Good hatches of stoneflies and mayflies have occurred including recent hatches of golden stoneflies. Anglers are reminded that bull trout may be encountered in the Wallowa River and must be released unharmed.
The Wallowa River opened for hatchery spring chinook fishing on June 25 from the lower fence of Minam State Park upstream to the confluence with the Lostine River. The daily limit is two adult hatchery chinook salmon and five jack hatchery chinook salmon. The fishery will be open through July 24. However, the fishery may close early so anglers are encouraged to regularly check for regulation updates. For full details of the 2022 spring chinook fishing season on the Wallowa River visit the myodfw website or call the Enterprise field office at 541-426-3279.
Chinook salmon fishing effort has been light on the Wallowa River. However, salmon should be available throughout the river and more salmon continue to make their way up the Columbia and Snake Rivers.
