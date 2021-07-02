SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has enacted emergency fishing regulations, as of July 1, to protect salmon, steelhead, trout and sturgeon that are at risk due to severe drought.
The regulations will be in effect until Sept. 30, but could be lifted earlier, or extended later, depending on conditions.
In some rivers and streams, fishing for salmon, steelhead, sturgeon and trout is not allowed from 2 p.m. until one hour before sunrise. This “hoot owl” regulation is designed to protect fish from stress when water temperatures are warmest, according to a press release from ODFW.
“There is a tough summer and early fall ahead for fish, and we want to take steps to help them survive,” said Shaun Clements, ODFW deputy administrator for inland fisheries. “We appreciate anglers following the regulations and being flexible with their plans to help fish this year.”
In Northeastern Oregon, rivers and tributaries that have the hoot owl regulation are:
• John Day River and all tributaries.
• Umatilla River and all tributaries (not including reach within the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, where ODFW does not have jurisdiction).
• Willow and Butter creeks.
• McKay Reservoir, McKay Creek and tributaries (hoot owl applies to steelhead only).
• Walla Walla River and all tributaries.
For full details, see the emergency regulations for your angling zone at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/
ODFW also urges anglers to use these practices when fishing in areas where catch-and-release is required:
• Use appropriate gear and land fish quickly. The longer the fight, the less likely the fish will survive.
• Avoid removing the fish from the water.
• If taking a photo, cradle the fish at water level and quickly take the picture.
• Remove hooks quickly and gently while keeping the fish under water.
• Use long-nosed pliers or hemostats to back out a hook.
• If a fish is hooked deeply, cut the line near the hook.
• Revive fish (point them into slow current or move them back and forth until gills are working).
• When possible, let the fish swim out of your hands.
