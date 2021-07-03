SALEM — Staff from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) will present proposed changes to 2022 hunting seasons, and answer hunters’ questions, during a series of local meetings scheduled in July at agency offices across the state.
The only major potential change for 2022 big game seasons being considered is to archery elk seasons. Controlled hunting is being considered for certain Blue Mountains units where there are ongoing concerns with low post-season bull ratios, high archery harvest and hunter density, according to a press release from ODFW.
A more detailed proposal should be available at the local meetings and the Fish and Wildlife Commission is expected to make a decision about 2022 archery elk hunting at its Aug. 6 meeting. For more information on what is being discussed, see the big game hunting review page, https://myodfw.com/articles/big-game-hunting-season-review.
Meetings scheduled in Northeastern Oregon:
• Baker City district office (outdoors meeting), 2995 Hughes Lane, July 6 from 5-7 p.m.
• John Day, Zoom meeting — www.zoomgov.com/j/1619942747 — 4-6 p.m.
• Pendleton, Zoom meeting — www.zoomgov.com/j/1606343383 — 6-7 p.m.
• Ontario district office (outdoors meeting), 3814 Clark Blvd., 5-7 p.m. PDT.
• La Grande, Riverside Park, July 12 from 6-8 p.m.
• Enterprise district office (outdoors meeting), 65495 Alder Slope Road, July 12 from 6-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.