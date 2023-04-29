My anticipation was exceeded only by my respiration. As I neared the destination, where my question would at least be answered, I was focused more on gasping for air than pondering what I would find.
Such is the terrain around the snow-measuring station at Eilertson Meadow.
The road through the Rock Creek Canyon, on the east side of the Elkhorn Mountains northwest of Baker City, is relatively flat for the preceding mile, but just below the meadow it climbs, rather abruptly, for a few hundred yards before again leveling out.
And so it is that when I finally arrive I need half a minute or so to collect my wits — and replenish my oxygen level — before I can comprehend the scene with anything resembling coherence.
And hold the camera steady.
It’s a scene both familiar and unique.
The seeming contradiction is easily explained.
For the past seven years I have hiked to Eilertson Meadow, each year between April 16 and 22, to see how much snow lingers, and to photograph the automated measuring station, known as a Snotel (short for “snowpack telemetry”).
After the second such trip, in 2018, I figured it would be an interesting way to compare, both visually and statistically, the persistence of each year’s snowpack.
Not that I need another reason, besides getting out in the mountains in the pure spring air, to return to Rock Creek.
I suspected that this year would be notably different from the preceding six, and indeed this was so.
The reason, of course, is weather.
This spring, notwithstanding this week’s rapid leap toward summer, has been conspicuous for its absence of weather commonly associated with spring.
Sunshine and balmy temperatures, most obviously.
The chilly spring not only has allowed the winter snowpack to persist, but until recently the parade of storms was adding to the pack rather than depleting it as is typical at modest elevations such as Eilertson Meadow (5,510 feet).
On the day my wife, Lisa, and I trekked to the meadow — Saturday, April 22 — the water content in the snow at the site was 14.9 inches.
Since the Natural Resources Conservation Service installed the Snotel in 1980, the water content has been higher than 14.9 inches on April 22 in just three years — 2011 (15.5 inches), 1983 (16.3 inches) and 1982 (16.1 inches).
In nearly half of those years — 20 of 43 — there was no snow on that date. That includes six of the past 10 years. The average for April 22 is less than 1 inch.
As I wheezed up that steep pitch toward the Snotel I was not thinking, though, of inches of water content.
I was thinking about the fence.
The measuring station, which consists of a fluid-filled “pillow” and a sensor that calculates the water content based on the weight of the snow pressing on the pillow, is surrounded by a split-rail fence.
As a constant presence — and one that, unlike, say, trees, doesn’t get taller — the fence makes an excellent point of comparison.
In the previous six years, 2019 was the snowiest, with the snow near the top of the fence posts.
This year, as I clomped into the opening among the lodgepole pines, I wondered briefly whether the fence was gone.
It was, in a manner of speaking.
Snow covered the entire structure save for the tips of a few posts.
This was not a shock.
I had been checking the water content every couple of days — the data are uploaded every hour via radio waves and thence to the internet — and the figure, on the morning of April 22, was more than three times the amount during any of my six previous visits.
The snow depth was also greater, at 38 inches.
(Although water content is the more meaningful statistic, since it reflects the amount of water the melting snow will yield, most Snotels also measure snow depth, by means of a laser beam that reflects off the snow surface. The snow depth device wasn’t part of the original equipment at Snotels; at Eilertson Meadow it was added in 2004.)
Since I had never measured the height of the fence, though, I wasn’t sure whether it would be completely, rather than partially, buried.
The hike
This year’s journey was by far the most strenuous of the seven.
The route, of course, was the same.
But the snow conditions were quite different.
This was the third year out of the seven when we had to park where the snowplows stop, the others being 2022 and 2019. In the other years we were able to drive at least a few tenths of a mile farther up the canyon until the snow got too deep and I couldn’t convince Lisa that we could enliven the day considerably by spending a few hours digging our FJ Cruiser out of the grainy spring snow.
The round trip distance this year was about seven and a half miles.
Snowmobiles and other tracked vehicles travel the Rock Creek Road frequently enough that by spring the snow has been compressed pretty thoroughly.
In a few years, when the temperature was near freezing on the day of my hike, the snow surface was so firm, nearly equivalent to walking on bare ground, that we eschewed snowshoes.
But this year a snowstorm had dropped a few fresh inches just a couple days earlier. The temperature April 22, though, was in the low 40s, and that, combined with an occasional light rain shower, had turned the road surface into the approximate consistency of a frappe that’s been in the freezer for 15 minutes.
(Minus the chocolate and the caffeine.)
Lisa and I strapped snowshoes to our backpacks, but after foundering in our boots for almost two miles on the steady uphill slog (most of the 1,100-foot elevation gain is in that section), we decided, near the Killamacue Lake trailhead, to put on snowshoes.
This was a marginal improvement, trading better traction for the added burden of the snowshoes’ weight.
But simply being in the mountains, where the only sounds were the wind meandering among the pines, firs and spruces, and the soft rumble of Rock Creek, compensated as always for the toil.
When we got to the meadow the clouds parted briefly so we could see the sedimentary spine of the Elkhorns, the shadows of the ridgetop cornices visible even from 3,000 feet below, Even a month after the equinox the mountains were so thoroughly snow-coated as to appear nearly Himalayan.
I might not return until the snow has gone.
But as always when I reach Eilertson Meadow, whether in a rig or on foot, as I pass the Snotel I’ll glance at that fence and remember it on other days.
