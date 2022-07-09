Back behind a screen of limbs, I saw the legs of a bear. Hidden by branches, I could see parts but not the whole. I knew it was a boar.
My thumb was on the safety. I saw nose and head, then foreleg, then lower half of the body. In an instant, the rifle was at my shoulder and I had the vitals in the crosshair.
The trigger broke, the rifle crashed and the 165-grain Nosler AccuBond took the bear behind the shoulder.
Spinning, the bear smashed into an alder that shivered all the way to the top of the tree.
When the magazine was topped up, when the sounds of the forest returned, when the birds lit, cautious, in the treetops again, I counted steps, pushing the muzzle in front of me. Eleven paces. Fifteen paces to the edge of the clearing. Twenty-three steps to the bear.
A few of my friends are still grumbling. They didn’t draw deer or elk tags this year. I think the best antidote for the lack of a deer or elk tag is to go bear hunting. The season starts Aug. 1 and a hunter who bags a bear is likely saving a few elk calves and deer fawns for next year.
In Oregon, a bear hunter can draw a tag for the two-month spring hunt and get a second tag over the counter for the fall bear season. My favorite time of the season is Aug. 15 through the second week of September, when berries are ripe and apples, pears and plums hang heavy in forgotten orchards.
Hunt bear for what it provides. Not only the meat — the burger, steaks and ribs — but a hide, a pelt or a rug and the claws and the skull, all of which can be preserved in one way or another to remember the moment, the animal.
One of the things we should preserve is the grease from the bear.
Put a block of the good, clean white fat in a pot and cook it on low till it turns to oil. Skim the cracklings off the top and pour the grease through cheesecloth or clean game bag fabric. I like to strain it four times. Now the fat is ready to freeze for future use for pie crusts, biscuits and doughnuts. Be sure to pick apples or berries after the bear hunt. There is nothing better than apple pie with a bear grease crust.
Bear grease can be used in healing salves, in hair and to treat leather. I use it to lube muzzleloader barrels. And save the cracklings for the birds.
Another way to take advantage of our time in the woods is to pick huckleberries.
On one bear season in Baker County, with half a day left in our hunt, we stopped to pick huckleberries on a forest slope, filling whatever containers we could find with the fresh fruit. It gave me an idea.
Pemmican was the original superfood, a blend of dried meat, dried berries and bear fat (substitute bison fat, beef tallow, or coconut oil). I always wondered what pemmican tasted like. This was my chance. Following a recipe I found online, I blended mule deer jerky (you could use bear jerky or elk jerky or even beef jerky) to powder and dried huckleberries to powder.
Rendering oil on the stove, I poured it over the powdered jerky and berries. The final step was to press the mixture into a serving dish. In the morning I tried pemmican for the first time. Break off a chunk, let it disintegrate on the tongue. It’s the ultimate carnivore protein bar.
At this time of year in the Wallowas, in the Blues and the Elkhorns, a hunter should prospect for bears in the high meadows and old burns.
When the weather is unseasonably hot, expect to see bear earlier in the day and again later in the evening. But a hunter should commit to the whole of the day; bears feed any time they feel like it.
