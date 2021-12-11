The recipe is as follows: Pour 100 grains of powder down the barrel, load a plastic cup with 1 1/4 ounces of lead and seal it with a fiber wad. A shotgun primer goes under the hammer.
In my possibles bag, I keep the plastic shot cups pre-made, ready to go for quick reloads. Quick reloads are important.
One of my favorite shotguns is an Austin & Halleck bolt-action muzzleloader designed by my friend Ray Crow. I call it Old Crow.
Once a year I take Old Crow out for a walk. Sometimes for grouse, sometimes for pheasant, but the most memorable hunts are for wild turkey.
At zero-dark-thirty we sped south, fueled on coffee, bacon and eggs. My friend Troy Rodakowski had a line on a flock of turkeys that were roosting on timber company land and feeding in a friend’s fields.
When the sun lit the eastern horizon, a thin orange line beneath the brooding clouds, the rain began to pour. We pulled into the driveway where we were greeted by the landowner wearing a slicker. He indicated we could hunt anywhere on the property, but for best results we should use the barn as cover and take a peek into the canyon first. Never one to second-guess a host, I agreed. Troy was a bit skeptical of our chances. We couldn’t hear any birds and, in the downpour, we couldn’t see any birds.
It was 80 yards through the rain to the barn then we had to sneak alongside the tractor and peer into the canyon.
A flock of 20 birds were spread out along the far side of the canyon. Hens and jakes. I picked out a jake standing still, shouldered the gun, put the bead above the bird’s head and squeezed.
Click. I quickly threw the bolt and squeezed again. Click. A bad cap.
In my pocket I had another cap. I pulled the dimpled one off and put the new one on. Now the turkeys were nervous, exiting stage left. One lingered. A jake craned his neck for a better look.
Boom.
One of the things I always forget is the big white curtain of smoke the muzzleloader throws up. I couldn’t see whether I’d hit the bird or not. The rest of the flock legged it up the hill and out of sight.
Forty-two yards is a long shot for a muzzleloader. We had to chase down my trophy and finish it off. It was a young gobbler, perhaps an 11-pound bird.
A turkey shot with a muzzleloader is only half-smoked. On Christmas Eve, I took the bird out of the freezer, skinless and boneless, and let it sit in a brine for 24 hours. On Christmas Day, I took the bird out, scored it with a knife and coated it with pineapple/roasted garlic Justy’s Jelly.
With the dark meat and jelly folded inside, the bird, wrapped in bacon, bound with string and coated with olive oil, went inside the Camp Chef pellet grill into a haze of maple, apple and hickory smoke.
We kept the juices in and let the jelly and bacon blend with that true wild flavor and tender meat. It took an hour and a half for the internal meat probe to read 165 degrees, which is the magic number.
Speculation before Thanksgiving this year was that supply chain disruptions were making it harder to buy a Butterball. According to the USDA, frozen turkey inventories were 24% below their three-year average volumes.
Not so in the oaks and pine forests of Northeastern Oregon. From the first of December through the end of January, a hunter can use a fall turkey tag on private lands. Hunters may purchase tags through the end of the season.
That’s how to smoke a turkey.
