If you were to examine the contents of a wagon lurching out of Fort Boise headed toward the Powder River and points west in the 1850s, you would likely find a well-worn copy of The Emigrants’ Guide to Oregon and California by Lansford W. Hastings.

In chapter 15 the greenhorn would have read this run-on sentence: “All persons, designing to travel by this route, should, invariably, equip themselves with a good gun; at least, five pounds of powder, and twenty pounds of lead; in addition to which, it might be advisable, also, for each to provide himself with a holster of good pistols, which would, always, be found of very great service, yet they are not indispensable.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Gary Lewis is the author of “Fishing Central Oregon,” “Oregon Lake Maps and Fishing Guide” and other titles. To contact Gary, visit www.garylewisoutdoors.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.