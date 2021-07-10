One of our springtime traditions is to hunt sage rats (a.k.a. Belding’s ground squirrels) in the alfalfa and orchard grass fields near places like Enterprise, Summer Lake, Bonanza and Crane.
For the last few years, we have camped near Crane with Diamond A Guides, which is owned by Justin and Nikki Aamodt. The object is to enjoy spring weather and fine shooting while helping to keep sage rat populations from wiping out crops.
Our efforts help the farmers and ranchers keep a certified organic label on their products. Absent shooters with precision optics and fast, small bullets, the farmers would have to poison the destructive vermin we call the sage rat.
Paul Donheffner, a fellow state board member with me in the Oregon Hunters Association, was with me.
With the Steens in the windshield, pointed south and east on Highway 78 we spotted a bull in a rancher’s field, expired of natural causes. It was lying on its side with two legs up in the air at a 45-degree angle. Bloated. Room temperature. Eighty-seven degrees.
“That’s the only meat that would be legal to harvest in Oregon, if IP-13 becomes law,” Donheffner said. Dead of natural causes.
Initiative Petition 13, if you haven’t heard about it, is a thinly disguised stab to the heart for Oregon families, couched in cruelty prevention.
We had a few extra minutes and stopped at Burns Pond, which is just a few miles east of Burns, and caught a half-dozen rainbows on our spinning rods. We would not have been able to do that either, if IP-13 was law of the land.
After a great dinner, a good night’s sleep and the best breakfast so far of 2021, we walked out under blue skies to do our part to keep it organic.
When alfalfa and orchard grasses are farmed under an organic label, the land is fertilized with the passive byproducts of livestock. In a split-plot experiment, the effects of dairy manure were compared side-by-side with chemical fertilizer. The goal was to determine soil quality properties and carbon sequestration in alfalfa and orchard grass forage systems.
Five years later, soil core samples were collected at random and analyzed to determine biological, chemical and physical properties. Results showed long-term application of dairy manure significantly increased total organic microbial biomass, potentially mineralizable, extractable and labile carbon pools and improved soil aggregate stability by associated decreases in specific maintenance respiration rates and subsequently enhanced soil quality.
Organic alfalfa seems to grow at a different rate too. If there is more protein per bite with organic, I couldn’t tell you. But, yeah, we are part of the solution.
Jon and Gretchen Blocker shot their bolt action .22 rimfire Magnums exceedingly well.
Beside me, my friend Kirt shooting with 30-caliber suppressor on a bolt-action .223 sounded like he was using a Daisy Red Ryder BB gun. It struck me as so civilized (using a suppressor), which probably no one has ever accused Kirt of being before. Incidentally, his suppressor is a 30-caliber can, over-matched for the .223. Good call.
For most of the day, I shot my .17 HMR and then turned to a Ruger 10/22 when I had burned through 200 rounds of 17. Also, the CVA Optima V2 50-caliber muzzleloader with a Hawke optic saw some action and so did the .204 Ruger and one of my favorite rifles — a Marlin lever-action Model 39A (circa 1946) with a vintage scope. I used a total of 445 rounds, which probably saved a pickup load of alfalfa for the market. You’re welcome.
The initiative petition has cleared its first hurdle, gathering 1,000 signatures. And now it has moved on through the comment period. The ballot title was first listed as the Abuse, Neglect, and Assault Exemption Modification and Improvement Act. Nowhere in that ambiguous title did it say the initiative would outlaw fishing, hunting, trapping and agriculture, but that’s what it would do.
After comments submitted to the Secretary of State, the ballot title was changed to “Criminalizes injuring/killing animals, including killing for food, hunting, fishing; criminalizes most breeding practices. Exceptions.”
On the way home, I pictured myself in a post-IP-13 world. Not driving to Burns. Not buying gas in Hines. Not buying a coffee at the coffee stand. Not picking up an air filter at the NAPA store. Not seeing black Angus in Hampton. Not buying a burger at Brothers. Not driving past irrigated fields. Not waving at farmers on their tractors, because their tractors would be idle and their families on welfare.
Two fronts have been organized to educate the public about the implications of IP-13. The Oregon Hunters Association is leading the sport group while the Oregon Farm Bureau is leading the larger coalition. No fishing. No hunting. No ranching. No dairies. No petting zoos. No chickens in your barnyard. No chicken on your table.
The full ballot language document is available at “http://oregonvotes.org/irr/2022/013cbt.pdf” \t “_blank” http://oregonvotes.org/irr/2022/013cbt.pdf
I dairy manure you not.
