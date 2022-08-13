Trouble comes in all sorts of packages. We were headed into the wilderness to fish a mountain creek. Rattlesnakes did not cross my mind.

My daughter, Jennifer, and I had planned this hike and camping trip for a few months. Now we shouldered backpacks and started up the trail. I carried a Model 1873 single action loaded with 158-grain hollowpoints in a holster on my hip, while Jennifer packed her Ruger SR22. Fly rods were strapped to our packs. Our goal was to find a good place to sleep for the night then cast dry flies for wild rainbows in the morning.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Gary Lewis is the author of Fishing Central Oregon and Oregon Lake Maps and Fishing Guide and other titles. To contact Gary, visit www.garylewisoutdoors.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.