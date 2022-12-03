Weather forecasters don’t get much attention until they’re wrong.
Immensely wrong.
Which, I suppose, makes meteorologists the scientific analog to football punters.
Fans as a rule don’t care about their team’s punter unless he fumbles the snap or his kick is blocked.
Then the punter becomes the ideal scapegoat.
(As a University of Oregon alumnus, I can attest that when both types of major punting miscues happen in the annual Civil War game against Oregon State, as was the case on Nov. 26 when the Ducks miraculously managed to blow a 21-point lead late in the third quarter, the punter quickly moves from obscurity to the spotlight. In Oregon’s case the punter was spared, somewhat, by the Ducks botching so many other plays that the punting problems didn’t stand out.)
The people who predict weather enjoy a similar sort of anonymity so long as their forecasts hew relatively close to reality.
Which they do, most of the time.
Nobody expects perfection, obviously — if the temperature tops out at, say, 35 on a day when the National Weather Service pegged it at 37, nobody’s filing a class action lawsuit to compensate for the mental anguish of feeling a trifle colder than expected on an afternoon walk.
(Actually, somebody probably has, or will, file such a complaint, what with our society’s litigious predilections.)
But occasionally a forecast misses so badly — the equivalent to a punt that goes sideways — that people are apt to notice.
Such was the case this week when the latest in a series of winter storms moved into Oregon.
Initially, the National Weather Service’s forecast models — there are several, each of them based on the calculations of high-powered computers — were quite enamored with the potential potency of this tempest. The agency’s meteorologists rely heavily on these models, and there was enough consistency among them to prompt the Weather Service to issue a plethora of watches and warnings.
On Tuesday, it appeared all but certain that the storm would at a minimum make for difficult driving late in the week.
I could anticipate the inevitable closure of Interstate 84 through the Blue Mountains, something that’s more reliable even than weather forecasts.
The storm, as we know, was pretty puny by local standards.
I went to bed Wednesday night, Nov. 30, expecting to be busy with the snow shovel the next morning.
But when I woke up on the first day of December, the temperature was 36 and not a flake had fallen overnight, so far as I could tell. The windshield of our Mazda (we don’t have a garage; my knuckles have often borne the wounds from a hasty scraping job) was ice-free for the first morning in more than a week.
Curious, I called up on my phone the morning forecast discussion from the National Weather Service office in Boise, which issues forecasts for Baker County (the agency’s Pendleton office handles the rest of Northeastern Oregon).
The forecast discussion is in effect the story behind the familiar forecast with its terse predictions of cloud and precipitation and temperature. In the forecast discussion meteorologists write a brief overview (typically a few hundred to several hundred words) of the situation, including both what the models say and what’s actually happening outside.
The discussion from the Boise office on Thursday morning included a term I don’t recall seeing before in that forum.
“A huge miss.”
At that point, the storm had brought about half as much snow as the models predicted.
To be fair, the Weather Service’s meteorologists had noted, a few days earlier, that the predicted pattern was conducive to a significant rain shadow effect that might severely limit snow amounts in the valleys.
Yet as late as Tuesday, the agency’s new snowfall prediction system had a 73% chance that 4 inches or more would fall in Baker City.
A huge miss, indeed.
(Snow did finally fall, even heavy at times, for a few hours Thursday morning with the arrival of a cold front. But the accumulation was still substantially less than the forecasts from just two days earlier. It was, however, rather more snow than the models, apparently chastened by their recent exaggeration, had predicted just the evening before. In other words, the models first forecast too much snow, then, the next day, too little.)
The lesson here is that weather is complicated.
This is hardly a revelation, of course.
The track a storm takes, and whether it brings rain or snow or neither, depends on complex interactions between thousands of factors that can only be estimated, but not measured with anything like precision.
Computer weather models are far more sophisticated than they were just a decade ago, and the relative accuracy of forecasts, even out to four or five days, reflects this.
I think we’ve become accustomed to this general reliability. When the Weather Service says it’s going to snow tomorrow, we make sure the shovel is handy. We’re rarely taken wholly by surprise by inclement weather.
But occasionally, just as the best punters sometimes drop the snap or shank the kick, the models are humbled by nature.
