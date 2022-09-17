If you chanced by my camp in November this year, we would probably talk about elk hunting and how it used to be, and we would talk about our favorite rifles, new and old. If my dad was there, he would tell you the story of taking his first elk, which was just about five years ago.

What we probably wouldn’t talk about is that the Weatherby 300 WSM he used on his first elk hunt he won at a benefit auction. The excise taxes from the original purchase of the gun were brought back to Oregon to benefit conservation efforts. And the money raised in the raffle also benefited wildlife in Oregon. And because he had an elk rifle, he bought a hunting license that year, and applied for a tag, helping to further fund scientific wildlife management. That gun did double duty for wildlife long before dad’s first elk hunt.

Gary Lewis is the author of Fishing Central Oregon and Oregon Lake Maps and Fishing Guide and other titles. To contact Gary, visit www.garylewisoutdoors.com

