SALEM — An Oregon legislator has introduced a resolution that would ask voters to amend the state Constitution to protect the right of people to fish and hunt, and to harvest and gather other wild foods.
State Sen. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, is sponsoring House Joint Resolution 5. If the legislature passes the bill, the issue would go to voters in November 2024. Only voters can amend the Oregon Constitution.
Smith, who is co-chair of the Oregon Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, said Oregon would become the 24th state to have a right to hunt and fish constitutional amendment.
“Oregonians, who have long prioritized a strong connection with their food sources, should have the ability to vote this type of protection into the state constitution” Smith said in a press release. “The ability of Oregonians to supplement their diets with wild and foraged foods is an integral part of our self-reliant heritage.”
The Oregon Hunters Association has endorsed the legislation.
“The Oregon Hunters Association represents the interests of Oregon’s 940,000 sportsmen and women from all parts of the state,” said Amy Patrick, policy director for the organization. “Our members regularly utilize fishing, hunting, harvesting, and gathering to supplement their food sources and provide natural, healthy foods for their families.”
If passed, the Right to Fish, Hunt, Harvest and Gather amendment would only protect against an outright ban on these methods of food procurement. It does not prevent the state from limiting such uses, as with hunting regulations, nor would it affect private property rights.
Smith’s resolution is in response to an initiative petition effort that, if approved by voters in 2024, would in effect ban hunting and fishing in the state. Proponents of that petition tried to get it on the 2022 ballot but weren’t successful.
The initiative, which would remove exemptions to Oregon’s animal abuse laws that protect hunters and anglers, would potentially have even much wider effects.
Opponents have said the initiative, if it became law, would also prohibit ranchers from selling their animals for slaughter unless the animals have died naturally. The petition would also make common ranching practices, such as branding and dehorning cattle, castrating bulls and even artificial insemination, crimes under animal cruelty laws.
The initative could also potentially outlaw rodeos.
“There is currently an initiative petition that has been filed for the 2024 ballot that would ban Oregonians’ ability to procure healthy and local food through fishing and hunting,” said Keely Hopkins, the Pacific States Manager of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation. “HJR 5 is an important counterpoint to those efforts by providing voters the opportunity to protect Oregonians’ ability to harvest and gather organic, sustainable foods for ourselves and our families, while also contributing to conservation efforts through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses.”
Other groups endorsing HJR 5 are the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Oregon Anglers Alliance, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Delta Waterfowl, Advocates for Sustainable Animal Populations, Oregon State Shooting Association, Oregon Associations of Ranges, Oregon Wild Sheep Foundation, Fur Takers of America, HOWL for Wildlife, National Wild Turkey Federation, Safari Club International, Oregon Trappers Association, and the Oregon Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.
