One of the many beautiful things about summer in the Blue Mountains is the opportunity to pack up a mountain bike and fly rod and hit the trail for a little surf-n-turf adventure. The rainbow trout are on the rise, wildflowers are in full bloom, and wildlife is at its peak activity for the year. With streams and trails in close proximity, biking and fishing are a match made in heaven with seemingly endless opportunities.

Recently, I found myself casting big fluffy stimulator flies to feisty rainbows in a canyon bottom. The stream was swollen, colored, and cold from rain and runoff. My mountain bike was in the truck and the plan was to catch rainbows for a while, then head to the mountaintop for a wildflower ride in the wilderness.

Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.

