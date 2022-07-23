One of the many beautiful things about summer in the Blue Mountains is the opportunity to pack up a mountain bike and fly rod and hit the trail for a little surf-n-turf adventure. The rainbow trout are on the rise, wildflowers are in full bloom, and wildlife is at its peak activity for the year. With streams and trails in close proximity, biking and fishing are a match made in heaven with seemingly endless opportunities.
Recently, I found myself casting big fluffy stimulator flies to feisty rainbows in a canyon bottom. The stream was swollen, colored, and cold from rain and runoff. My mountain bike was in the truck and the plan was to catch rainbows for a while, then head to the mountaintop for a wildflower ride in the wilderness.
The river reach I selected for the day was lousy with large woody debris and prime pools. I had not fished it since before 2020 and the high flows that year and this spring had carved new side channels, deposited massive log jams, and allowed for trout to sprinkle out all over the place. Few fish were looking up, but the stimulator grabbed the attention of those willing to play the game.
The first pool I approached was formed by a channel-spanning log in which water was spilling over, creating a scour hole on the downstream end with a gentle glide off to the right side. Dissecting the habitat suggested fish would be holding at the head of the pool by the log, on the left where flow slowed against a root wad, in the flow seam between the pool and glide on the right, and through the glide itself. Maybe even a fish in the pool tail-out.
Starting on the left side of the pool, a few small fish came to hand from the root wad, many of them bumping the big fly as it bobbed along but struggling to fit the hair mass into their small gapes. But big or small, watching trout attempt to smash a big dry fly is always exciting.
Turning my attention to the head of the pool, a few more dinks challenged the fly, each brilliantly colored like jewels in a treasure chest. It seemed odd that a bigger fish didn’t come from beneath the log. Shifting right a little, I cast toward the glide.
As the fly bounced against the log and floated back into the glide, a fish larger than any I had caught in this stream since 2013 swiftly rose and engulfed the meal, then quickly reminded me what it was like to fight a strong fish on a tenkara fly rod. The fish was over 14 inches, thick and deep, quick and fast, and would have been into the drag had I been using a reel. Somehow, I thwarted its attempts to blast downstream through the riffles and break me off. As the fish slid into the shallows, I admired its beauty and efforts and released it with the hope that it would grow another year.
Each subsequent bend in the stream set up a similar pool and glide, but none offered up another big fish. Hours quickly passed in the soothing rush of waters, and I decided it was time to hit the trail.
Transitioning to the mountaintop, I approached the headwaters of the stream, pulled to the shoulder of the Forest Service road and climbed on the bike. Years had passed since my last ride and I was in search of new trails, but more importantly, I sought meadows painted against a backdrop of the snowcapped peaks of the Eagle Caps.
A short distance ahead was a blocked and forgotten two-track where I hooked left and climbed up to a small meadow glowing golden with biscuitroot and yellow fawn lily. Around the bend, another lily appeared on the edge of a wetland, the Bonneville shooting star, which is a lovely fuchsia with a yellow petal base and black cone. The petals turn up, making the flower appear comet-like and identifying its namesake. Violet showy penstemon, pink spring beauty, common yarrow and more took advantage of the open trail edges. It was slow going as I stopped to photograph the various specimens.
Veering onto another route, I came upon grand vistas dressed in sulfur lupine and accented by crimson Indian paintbrush, and wetland seeps speckled with buttercups and the peculiar ballhead waterleaf. A final pull back up to the truck led through a field of grass widow — a delicate pink flower hung from the side of a slender grass-like blade leaf. The perfect end to an incredible day in the Blues.
