JOSEPH — A new improvement project is planned for the Pittsburg Landing recreation site within Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.
Starting Monday, Sept. 14, the main parking lot near the boat ramp is scheduled to be chip-sealed and repainted with parking stripes. The work is expected to conclude before the end of the week.
The boat ramp will remain open to visitors and permitted outfitters, and alternative parking will be available during the resurfacing of the main lot. Forest Service staff will be on-site to assist throughout the project. To remind the public of this scheduled work, staff have posted signs at the parking lot in Pittsburg Landing and also at the entrance to the Deer Creek Road, the main overland access point to Pittsburg Landing.
"We are very appreciative of the partnership with the Idaho County Road and Bridge Department, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative to improve the main parking lot at Pittsburg Landing," said Mike Ball, river manager for the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. "This is a high-use site in the national recreation area, so the resurfacing work will improve the visitor experience for years to come."
