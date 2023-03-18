LA GRANDE — Although wintry weather has persisted through the first three weeks of March, chilly temperatures and occasional rain and snow aren’t likely to discourage steelhead anglers.
This is one of the best periods of the year for steelhead fishing on the Imnaha River, and the big ocean-going rainbow trout are moving into the Grande Ronde and other rivers as well.
Imnaha River
From mid-March through the end of April, fish will be moving through the lower Imnaha River up from the Snake River. Fishing can be good throughout the open section and fish can also be caught as they move up the lower portion of Big Sheep Creek.
The best public access is downstream of Horse Creek. Anglers fishing upstream of Horse Creek to the town of Imnaha need to make sure they are aware of land ownership boundaries and always ask for permission before fishing on private lands.
Anglers should remember that wild steelhead and bull trout may be encountered in the Imnaha River. They cannot be harvested and must be released.
Umatilla River
With the predicated increase in flows on the Umatilla River this week from rains and warmer temperatures, look for the fishing to pick up once the flows are on the drop. Most anglers are concentrating their efforts near Pendleton; however, new fish should push into the system with the increased flows as March is typically the month where the most fish return.
Most anglers have been finding success with a bobber and jig set up, using corkies or a bead set up. Fly anglers are using sinking tips with larger winter marabou or rabbit flies in slower water. Anglers should handle wild fish with care this time of year as they are beginning to spawn, playing the fish as quickly as possible, as well as releasing, while keeping the fish in the water to remove the hook.
To date there have been 1,463 steelhead counted at Three Mile Falls Dam, with 423 being hatchery, 887 being wild and a total of 1,305 fish released above the dam.
Wallowa River
Trout fishing has been good on the Wallowa River this winter with some anglers catching rainbows as large as 19 inches. Mountain whitefish can also provide some fun fishing opportunities. Drifting flies or casting spinners are effective ways to catch trout in this river.
When water levels have come up a bit from winter lows, steelhead fishing has been quite good on the Wallowa River. There should be good steelhead fishing opportunities throughout the spring before the flows really increase from snow melt. Drifting jigs under bobbers can be an effective way of catching steelhead in the Wallowa River.
Anglers are reminded that wild steelhead and bull trout cannot be harvested and must be released.
Brownlee Reservoir
The reservoir is about 52 feet below full, so most boat ramps are above the water.
As the weather warms, fishing for trout may be good in the Powder River arm near Richland. Bass fishing will also likely improve, and there are multiple upcoming bass tournaments. Fishing for other warmwater species will get better later in the spring.
Oxbow and Hells Canyon reservoirs
During the cooler periods, fishing will likely be slower for warmwater fish. However, there will be some opportunity to catch trout. Trolling lures may be a good way to catch trout. As the weather warms, fishing for bass will improve. Anglers wishing to harvest bass should consult the Snake River Zone regulations for specific rules about fishing Hells Canyon and Oxbow Reservoirs as there are specific regulations on bass harvest in each reservoir.
