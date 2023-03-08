Anthony—skis.jpg
Buy Now

Skiers and snowboarders visit Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. 

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald, File

SALEM — A bill to change recreational liability law sought by an alliance of over 100 resort, adventure tourism, gyms, and cities dependent on visitors seeking outdoors experience is dead for 2023, a top Democratic leader said Monday, March 6.

Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, said Senate Bill 754 would not be brought up for a vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee, the next required step for the bill to advance.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.