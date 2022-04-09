PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest has reopened a one-mile section of a popular road along the Umatilla River that was damaged by flooding in February 2020.
The reopened section of Forest Road 32 runs from the national forest boundary near Corporation Guard Station, about eight miles east of Gibbon, to the bridge near Umatilla Forks campground.
With the road reopened, Umatilla National Forest officials plan to reopen part of the campground, including nine campsites, in late spring or early summer. The rest of the campground will remain closed pending additional repair work.
Workers finished repairing flood damage to the road in the fall of 2021. They cleared debris slides from the road, cleaned and repaired culverts and ditches, and removed hazardous trees.
The February 2020 flooding, caused by rain falling on a deep snowpack, caused significant damage to 14 roads and trails near the Umatilla, South Fork Walla Walla and Little Tucannon rivers on the Umatilla National Forest.
Road 32 sustained some of the worst damage, including five areas where the road was obliterated.
Crews have been repairing the road in segments. Road 32 remains closed from the bridge near Umatilla Forks campground to where the road turns south toward Ruckel Junction. Detailed closure maps are available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla and at all forest offices, and closure signs and barriers are posted on the ground.
Umatilla National Forest officials urged visitors to be careful during spring, when weather and road conditions can change rapidly. Many parts of the forest lack cell service, and travelers should be prepared to spend the night by bringing warm clothing, food and water. Conditions are updated on the forest’s website and Facebook page.
