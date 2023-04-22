Snake river dams
The Ice Harbor Dam near Burbank, Washington, is one of four dams on the lower Snake River. 

 The Associated Press, File

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Snake River remains one of the nation’s most endangered, according to a national environmental group, but it fell two spots on the organization’s annual ranking.

American Rivers placed the Snake in the number four spot of its top 10 list, citing ongoing threats to salmon and steelhead. The Snake, which frequently makes the list, occupied the number two slot last year and was named the most endangered river in 2021.

