Hikers and equestrians hoping to visit some of the spectacular alpine lakes and high passes in the Eagle Cap Wilderness over the next few weeks will have to go back in time, in a manner of speaking, to get there.
Wilderness travelers will need to cross the lingering evidence of blizzards that plastered the Wallowa Mountains months ago.
Snowdrifts, to put it plainly.
Those slippery frozen obstacles are much more numerous this summer than in the past several, said Sweyn Wall, Forest Service recreation program manager for the Eagle Cap and the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.
The persistent snow is due to a cool, damp spring that not only preserved the winter snowpack, but also brought fresh snow to the mountains as late as the second week of June.
“The snow is hanging on,” Wall said on Wednesday, July 6. “At this point we’re two to three weeks behind on access based on the past 10 years or so.”
That’s the situation in some of the more popular parts of the Eagle Cap, which at 365,000 acres is Oregon’s biggest federal wilderness.
Lower elevations are snow-free, Wall said.
But most of the frequently visited lakes in the Eagle Cap — Ice, Aneroid and the Lake Basin on the north side of the wilderness, Eagle, Echo and Traverse on the south end, to name just several — are above 7,000 feet.
And above 8,000 feet in a few cases, such as Glacier Lake at the head of the Wallowa River’s west fork.
Wall said it’s likely that many of the higher lakes in the Eagle Cap Wilderness are still frozen.
He said trail maintenance crews and visitors are reporting either snowdrifts, or “solid snow,” along the upper parts of many trails.
Examples are the heavily traveled trails that start at Two Pan campground — those on the west and east forks of the Lostine River.
Wall said that late last week, hikers found snow three to four feet deep at the top of the switchbacks on the East Fork trail, before the trail enters the long meadow that leads to near Mirror Lake in the Lake Basin, the most popular destination in the wilderness.
The situation was similar along the West Fork trail, which accesses Minam Lake and the Copper Creek trail, he said.
Trails that start near the south end of Wallowa Lake are also snowbound higher in the wilderness, Wall said.
The East Fork Wallowa River trail, which leads to Aneroid Lake and connects to other trails, including Polaris Pass and trails in the upper Imnaha River area, was covered with snow in places below Aneroid Lake.
Trail crews have cleared the West Fork Wallowa River trail to the Six Mile Meadow area, Wall said, and the side trail to Ice Lake is snow-free to about two miles below the lake.
In the southern Wallowas, Wall said hikers made it to Eagle Meadows along the Main Eagle trail, although they encountered some snowdrifts. Deeper snow blocked the trail above the meadow, including the route to Eagle and Cached lakes, as well as side trails to Bear, Culver and Lookingglass lakes.
A four-member Forest Service trail crew has been working recently on the Imnaha River trail above Indian Crossing campground, Wall said.
That project, paid for with a grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, will continue into the summer, he said. The goal is not only to clear fallen trees from the trail, including up to Hawkins Pass and on side trails that access the upper Imnaha, but also to improve the tread and waterbars to drain water from the trail and reduce erosion — what’s known as “heavy maintenance,” Wall said.
Volunteer groups crucial to keeping up trails
With just four trail workers assigned to the Eagle Cap, which has more than 700 miles of trails, the efforts of two volunteer groups is vital, Wall said.
Both the Wallowa Mountain Hells Canyon Trails Association, and the Blue Mountain Back Country Riders, the latter a group of horse riders, maintain dozens of miles of trails each spring and summer.
Wall said volunteers and Forest Service crews combined in 2021 to clear about 300 miles of trails, primarily in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
He expects a similar amount of work this year.
Russ West, board chairman for the Wallowa Mountain Hells Canyon Trails Association, said snow is still deep in places, particularly above 7,000 feet of elevation and on shaded north-facing slopes.
West said the lingering snow could delay some of the volunteer organization’s work trips planned for this summer.
A list of those trips, along with photo galleries from previous projects and other information, is available at wmhcta.org/home.
Wall said the current stretch of warm, dry weather will accelerate the snowmelt.
But he cautions wilderness visitors to plan for drifts to persist well into the summer.
Some of the higher passes in the Eagle Cap — Horton, Hawkins, Frazier, Wilson, Wonker and Polaris, to name half a dozen — likely will remain snowbound into August, Wall said.
Elkhorn MountainsThe snowmelt is further along in the Elkhorns, northwest of Baker City, but drifts remain in sheltered sections of high-elevation trails such as the Elkhorn Crest National Recreation Trail, said Jay Moore, recreation manager for the Whitman Ranger District on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
That 24-mile route, as its name implies, follows the crest of the Elkhorns between trailheads near Anthony Lakes, on the north side, and at Marble Creek Pass on the south side.
The north trailhead near Anthony Lakes is accessed by a paved road — the Elkhorn Drive Scenic Byway.
The road to Marble Creek Pass, by contrast, is a steep, rocky route better suited to high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicles. The road is somewhat less torturous than in the past, however, as the Forest Service, in preparation for a major reconstruction of the road, possibly in 2023, did some preliminary work in the fall of 2021, said Kendall Cikanek, Whitman District ranger.
The road remains quite rough, but some of the jutting boulders have been pushed away, and several deep gouges partially filled in.
The pass is accessible from the Sumpter side, but a snowdrift was still blocking the road, just below the pass on the Baker side, as of July 3.
