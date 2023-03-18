17116984240_d57be7ca36_o.jpg

Spring bear hunting season starts April 1 in Oregon.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Contributed Photo

SALEM — The year’s first big game hunting season, the spring black bear hunt, starts April 1.

Sam Dodenhoff, a wildlife biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and an avid bear hunter, offers a list of tips for his fellow hunters during the spring season, which continues through May 31.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.