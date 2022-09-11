Elk.jpeg

Bow hunting for elk in Oregon will become subject to some restrictions this year. Officials for Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife say the change is needed to meet state wildlife management goals after many hunters switched in recent years from rifles to bows.

 Oregon Department Fish and Wildlife Service/Contributed Photo

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is placing new limits on archery hunting for elk in Northeastern Oregon.

People wishing to purchase a tag from the state agency to hunt elk with a bow will now be under a controlled system, based on a seasonal quota, similar to the limits placed on elk hunters who use rifles. Previously, archers could be assured of getting a tag nearly anywhere in Oregon during the elk hunting season which began on August 27 and ends on September 25 this year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.