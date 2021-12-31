A recently published book by the award-winning poet Ross Gay puts an ever-changing world into proper focus. Ross’s recent collection of essays, titled “The Book of Delights,” captures moments of delight in the people and places he encounters over the course of a calendar year. Inspired by his writings, I leafed through a bedside journal to revisit angling highlights from this past year.
The year 2021 began with high and roily water on my home stream, the Walla Walla River. After the flow dropped and the water cleared, two trips yielded the catch (and release) of four large adfluvial rainbows, two bull trout, and three wild steelhead. Ain’t life grand?
Early February yielded my largest walleye ever, a spawn-swollen 17-pounder, caught trolling a deep-diving Bandit plug at night. This accomplishment I expect to savor for more than a year and a day.
March finds me in a pontoon boat, trolling Wooly Buggers and Leeches for stocker trout on a Central Washington desert seep lake. Meanwhile, my boat trailer sits in a shop waiting for repair. Elation best describes the feeling when I am told a new axle is not required.
Vaccination provided newfound protection from COVID-19 and the freedom to once again share motel space with fishing buddies. An April trip to Lake Rufus Woods brought home a mixed grill of red-meat triploid rainbows up to 8 pounds and a stringer of 20-inch walleye from Banks Lake. Can you say, “Hold up those fish and smile at the camera?”
Anglers flock to flooded backwaters from the Columbia and Snake rivers when bass move in to spawn in late spring. No different for this busy retiree who shared a “40 fish” day in May with a friend who couldn’t stop grinning during a non-stop evening bite.
Spending quality time in June with two long time pals on the Little Naches River made up for only raising one 6-inch cutthroat to the fly. Moments of levity included watching hungry robins dive-bomb chokecherry trees for ripe fruit and a side trip to a local brewpub.
The summer of 2021 brought triple digit air temperatures and a strong run of upriver-bound sockeye salmon to the Hanford Reach of the Columbia River. Consider this scenario: Anchor your boat along a shoreline current seam, place gear loaded with spinner and shrimp rigs in rod holders, and wait for a pod of sockeye to swim by. Laughter pierced the air when rods bent double and mint-bright “sox” were led to the net.
There’s more. I ended July on the South Fork Walla Walla River during “hoot owl” closure with my 16-year-old grandson. In his first trip to these hallowed waters, he hooked and released over a dozen wild rainbows and stuck a bucktail fly in his lower lip. The latter challenge was removed with a minimal amount of pain and suffering.
What could be better than harvesting a limit of 12 Dungeness crabs from the Pacific Ocean on a blue-sky day in September? Not getting seasick while doing so, for one. The chill of autumn also meant return of upriver-bright fall chinook salmon to the Hanford Reach, hours of mindless trolling, and finally, fish on!
My angel card read “contentment” on the balmy October day I returned to the South Fork of the Walla Walla River for a solo trip that capped off stream trout season. Cottonwood leaves flutter down to coat the bottom of the river, wild rainbows rise eagerly to the fly, and the softness of a wooly bear caterpillar in my hand.
According to a fishing buddy, “Bass go deep when water temperature drops below 50 degrees.” A brace of 3-pound smallmouth caught with deep-diving plugs in John Day Reservoir validated his prediction. Mid-November also brought mountain whitefish to fall chinook salmon spawning areas. An ailing friend’s spirits lifted when he reeled in a female “white” that weighed less than pound short of the state record!
Rather than mope because the Hanford Reach and tributary streams within 100 miles of my front porch remain closed to steelhead angling, I find a weather window in December to try for yellow perch. Anchored in a backwater of the lower Snake River, my neighbor and I fill the bottom of an 80-quart cooler with these tasty midwestern transplants. An hour’s worth of filleting led to enough fish tacos for merrymaking.
That’s the feel-good version of 2021. My angling life once felt complete when aspirations focused solely on fly fishing local streams for trout and steelhead. However, I now find delight in the full range of fishing opportunities that regional waterways present. This year-long affliction leads to an annual New Year’s resolution: organize the ever-growing collection of rods, reels, and accompanying gear in our badly cluttered garage.
