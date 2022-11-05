What a difference five years makes! No more sleeping in a leaky nylon tent, cooking on a cranky camp stove, and washing under a lukewarm solar shower. This quest for cutthroat trout of the Idaho Panhandle will be launched from a time-share on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene. Blues on satellite radio seem appropriate for a three-hour, pedal-to-the-metal drive through rain-soaked skies – the first significant moisture seen since early June.
The two-bedroom luxury suite is empty, kitchen counter a mess, and toilet seats up when I show. My pals arrive soaking wet and grinning after testing their luck on the North Fork Coeur d’ Alene River,
“It rained all day, but fishing was good once we figured out what trout were eating,” Ken said.
Ken often pumps the stomach of trout he catches to improve his odds of matching the hatch. Until then, it’s watch for rises, note flying bugs (if any), and make your best guess. On our previous camping trip to the St. Joe River, he confessed trying 16 different patterns.
Variety is not a new concept for serious fly fishers. According to one fly shop website, “must-have” patterns for the St. Joe River include No. 10-14 Hopper (peach, tan and red), No. 14-18 Sparkle Dun, No. 10-14 Stimulator (olive, yellow, orange), No. 16-20 Lightening Bug (purple, red, silver), No. 14-18 Splitsville Caddis (olive, tan) and a No. 14-18 Splitsville Flying Ant (black, red). That’s 70 flies over six different patterns. At three bucks apiece retail, you’d better tie your own.
While I warm up a take-out pepperoni pizza and Ted takes a hot shower, Ken unloads a backpack holding a dozen fly boxes stuffed with over 100 flies each of nymphs, beadheads, dries, bucktails, wet hackles, and streamers. “Why so many?” I ask.
“You never know,” he replies, as he covers the dining room table with containers opened to let hackles dry out.
I ponder my modest collection of flies. Many I will never use because I always start with one that worked last time out. Then the next favorite fly and so on down the line until I find one that produces results.
Five years earlier we three senior citizens car camped under a cloud of smoke on the upper St. Joe River. Forest fires to the south tickled our nostrils, lowered visibility to a half-mile, and pushed the air quality index into the unhealthy zone. I packed an oversize cot with a 3-inch-thick foam mattress. Ken and Ted’s cots had a lower price point, which led to an uncomfortable night’s sleep. They got even with me by placing my belongings next to the exit door of the tent. “Zip, zip, zip, zip” all night long. Sleep deprivation often results from excessive libation around the hypnotic glow of an LED lantern.
Idaho Highway 50, a two-lane paved road, parallels most of the upper St. Joe River with regular turnouts every half mile or so. Staying behind guard rails protects from hell-bent logging trucks that thunder by. However, clambering up and down uneven, steep slopes lined with fractured granite and quartz rock is hard work. The thought of a coil of rope to assist descent and ascent comes up.
On the prior trip, we collectively caught and released four dozen or so cutthroat trout up to 15 inches long during a full day of fishing near mile marker 50. An equal number of smaller fish were landed upriver in a higher gradient section the following day, but we had to work harder for them. My largest cutthroat, an orange-belly 18-incher that showcased bold freckles along its broad back and tail, was caught downstream of Avery on the drive home.
Instead of planning the next day’s route with a well-worn gazetteer, Ted scrolls up Google Earth on an iPad. The gas fireplace glows while Ken relaxes on a leather couch and surfs the internet on his iPhone. I gaze at million-dollar homes across the lake and hook up Pandora on my iPhone. Classic tunes by Buffalo Springfield, The Youngbloods, and Bob Dylan evoke a college memory, when a girlfriend (now wife) and I drove from Corvallis to Eugene for a Neil Young concert. Arriving a few minutes early, we banged on the front door of the concert hall and asked, “Where do we buy tickets?”
A shaggy-hair guy wearing silk pantaloons, tie-dye shirt, and love beads around his neck replied with a sleepy-eye smile, “Sorry, it’s been sold out for a week,” leaving us confused like the naive Eastern Oregon natives we were. Sadly, the kaleidoscope glasses purchased especially for the event have long since disappeared.
Back to fishing. Because of the 100-mile drive and a long delay from road construction, our day on the St. Joe starts off slow. Ted manages to land two nice-sized cutts on an Elk Hair Caddis while Ken and I mostly switch flies. After a hasty roadside lunch, the sun comes out and we move to less accessible shorelines. The tradeoff is having to maneuver ankle-busting rocks, bathtub-size boulders, drop-offs, and obstacles hidden in reed canary grass. However, regular rises from feeding trout reinforces our intention and action picks up.
Once again, a No. 14 St. Joe Special (similar to a Gray Wulff) is the top dry fly of the day. What’s different from the trip where we “roughed it” though, is less time spent on the water and fewer trout caught because of the lengthy commute back to a soft mattress, hot shower, galley kitchen, and Wifi. Only time will tell if the next road trip for Idaho’s renowned cutthroat trout leads to a different approach.
