Angling is one of many life sports, along with bowling, dancing, bicycling and golf. I haven’t bowled in over a decade, am a lousy dancer, bicycle rarely, and admit to being a fair-weather golfer. Perhaps the words stenciled on our front door mat speaks best to my proclivity: “To Fish or Not to Fish? What A Stupid Question.” I spent 73 days on the water in 2022. No doubt more serious anglers spent more; however, I am proud to say I “fished my age” for the year.
Similar to the evening chirp of crickets, growth of seed corn, and feeding activity of fish, my angling was positively correlated with temperature and day length. From April through October, I averaged seven fishing trips per month. The peak month was October (11 days on the water), when salmon, steelhead, redtail surfperch and bass were all on my mind. That I only fished twice in each of January and December suggests a lack of Norwegian in my blood.
More trips (25) involved chasing salmon than any other group of fishes. Salmon was largely hit and miss. Although I hit for the cycle with sockeye with 20 on the punch card, my batting average for chinook sent me down to the minor leagues. Trout came in second place with 17 trips. A hot summer day spent casting for wild rainbow trout on the North Fork Umatilla River (where it was just me and a fool hen) and an autumn trip to Idaho for cutthroat trout with two friends capped off the season. Walleye and smallmouth bass tied for third place at 11 trips each. An occasional trip for surfperch and yellow perch helped fill my dance card and add to the store of white meat in the freezer.
Anchoring up in triple-digit heat for sockeye salmon in the Hanford Reach with my 17-year-old grandson was a highlight of the year. Adam waited patiently for his rod tip to go down and carded his limit two days in a row. A special day watching my two granddaughters hook and net a pair of smallmouth bass aced out a 60-bass day with a good friend for second place on my list of angling adventures.
Despite these highlights, I can’t help but feel remorse for missed opportunity (summer steelhead first comes to mind), except to say, “You can’t win them all.” A trip to Baja was canceled for the third year in a row. Although travel restrictions to Mexico had lifted, I failed to cajole a friend or family member with a passport and the willingness to split the cost of a panga. In many ways, fishing is like a backyard garden. Some years a bumper crop comes in and other times bugs eat their fill.
What about those other 292 days? When fishing didn’t come into play? After all, retirees like me “have nothing but time on their hands,” according to my son. Personal illness or injury did not deter, but closed waters and short seasons for steelhead and salmon often kept me at home when I’d otherwise be fishing.
Fishing is not all about catching fish, though. It’s also about sharing special moments with fishing buddies. This past year I lost three of the best pals a person could hope for. My best friend (and most dependable fishing buddy) moved to South Carolina so his partner could be closer to her family. The replacement neighbor is a great guy, but doesn’t know the difference between a jet diver and a dodger. Next to depart my speed dial list was a longtime fishing pal who suffers from early onset dementia and is now in a memory care facility. Leroy struggles to communicate, but offers a big smile when I visit. These losses, while unfair, pale to receiving the melancholy news that one of the most consummate anglers I knew chose to take his life for reasons only he fully understood.
Still, I remain grateful for an active network of friends to fish with. But until more of them retire from the workplace, my exploits will largely go unnoticed. The bright side is all four grandchildren have reached driving age, which increases the odds of us meeting up to fish more often.
First on a list of New Year’s resolutions is to improve my Spey casting to cast skillfully from both sides of the river, whether the wind is at my back or in my face. A resolution made every year, but one that slips by the wayside, is to organize the ever-growing collection of gear in the garage and spare bedroom closet. Buying more gear bags does not count in that regard. Finally, I resolve to be a good fishing buddy, tell more lies, and fish my age for the rest of my natural born life.
Dennis Dauble is a retired fishery scientist, outdoor writer, presenter and educator who lives in Richland, Washington. For more stories about fish and fishing in area waters, see DennisDaubleBooks.com.
