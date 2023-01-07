Angling is one of many life sports, along with bowling, dancing, bicycling and golf. I haven’t bowled in over a decade, am a lousy dancer, bicycle rarely, and admit to being a fair-weather golfer. Perhaps the words stenciled on our front door mat speaks best to my proclivity: “To Fish or Not to Fish? What A Stupid Question.” I spent 73 days on the water in 2022. No doubt more serious anglers spent more; however, I am proud to say I “fished my age” for the year.

Similar to the evening chirp of crickets, growth of seed corn, and feeding activity of fish, my angling was positively correlated with temperature and day length. From April through October, I averaged seven fishing trips per month. The peak month was October (11 days on the water), when salmon, steelhead, redtail surfperch and bass were all on my mind. That I only fished twice in each of January and December suggests a lack of Norwegian in my blood.

Dennis Dauble is a retired fishery scientist, outdoor writer, presenter and educator who lives in Richland, Washington. For more stories about fish and fishing in area waters, see DennisDaubleBooks.com.

