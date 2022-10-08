Dawn breaks with dew heavy on new-mown grass. I sit on the deck of a rental condo at Eagle Crest Resort and stare at the Deschutes River while our 14-year-old Corgi licks my breakfast plate clean of crumbs. A sky filled with smoky haze turns the sunrise into a glowing orange ball.

An advertisement headlining a tourist rag on the breakfast table reads, “What is a Harmonic Egg?” Choosing not to spend the day in an egg-shaped chamber that uses the power of sound, light, and sacred geometry to “realign your energies,” I ponder choices. For me, wellness is best achieved with a fly rod in hand.

Dennis Dauble is a retired fishery scientist, outdoor writer, presenter and educator who lives in Richland, Washington. For more stories about fish and fishing in area waters, see DennisDaubleBooks.com.

