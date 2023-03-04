Can wild salmon and steelhead runs be restored?

It is a widely held belief among resource managers and others that within the collection of stressors termed the “4 H’s” (i.e., hydro, habitat, harvest and hatcheries), lies the secret to recovery of salmon and steelhead populations. What’s surprising is the results of a recent survey of scientists suggests that stopping harvest and closing hatcheries would likely not drastically change current wild salmon abundance in the Columbia River Basin. Indeed, there is a good chance such a drastic change in the current management policy would drive wild runs even lower.

Dennis Dauble is a retired fishery scientist, outdoor writer, presenter and educator who lives in Richland, Washington. For more stories about fish and fishing in area waters, see DennisDaubleBooks.com.

