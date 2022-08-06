Suppose someone whispered the location of a secret trout hideaway. A remote creek hidden deep at the head of a narrow canyon. With trout as long as your arm. There is no signpost, ax mark on a tree, or animal trail to point the way.
“Only one way in and one way out.”
Such tales are often told around a blazing campfire. Perhaps on a cool, moonlit night when the tips of tall firs sway and woodsmoke swirls among participants. The trout grow larger and the route to the canyon steepens with each pass of a whiskey flask.
I’ve been talked into pursuing similar adventures. Many years ago, on a week-long hike in the Wallowa Mountains, my older brother talked me into a cross-country trek across a mile-long, ankle-breaking talus slope in search of an “unmapped” lake that held giant brookies. We returned to camp in the dark, disappointed and hungry. Another rumor once lured me to seek a wilderness lake purported to hold a large population of rare golden trout. The shallow, weed-choked pond at the end of a 12-mile trail also failed to produce trout nirvana.
Despite these fallacious attempts, what some folks might call “boondoggles,” my interest was piqued when a cabin neighbor shared a tale.
“Have you ever fished Shimmiehorn Creek,” Leonard asked. “Lots of holes and fish. Tough access.”
Leonard is a reliable source of information, having fished the upper Umatilla River for over 50 years. As evidence of his zeal, he once transported native rainbow trout in a bucket above an impassable fall in nearby Bear Creek. “Maybe two miles up,” he said. “I never went back to see if they took, though.”
I thought I knew all the creeks in the vicinity, having fished Meacham, Bear, Thomas, and Buck Creeks since I was a youngster. Always in late spring when the main river ran high and roily from snowmelt. There are few finer things in life than wading up the middle of a small stream with a 3-weight fly rod in hand to dab a wet hackle over log jams, make bow-and-arrow casts between alder branches, and slip-wwslide between giant boulders. Small water where 6-inch trout are a prize and 9-inchers live as lunkers never ceases to thrill.
“Where is Shimmiehorn?” I replied. “I’ve never heard of it.”
“It runs into the South Fork of the Umatilla about a mile above the road that crosses the river and follows Thomas Creek,” he said. “My brother Don walked from a nearby ridge down into the creek and fished his way down to the South Fork.”
“I’ve hiked up the South Fork maybe a half mile,” I responded. “Crossed the stream three times, but quit where the channel became choked by deadfall and trout got tiny.”
“Don said the walls of the canyon get very tight at the bottom, and then flare out into big holes chuck full of trout,” Leonard said. “He told me if it wasn’t for the logs in the top of the holes, you couldn’t move down the creek without getting very wet. Every hole had hungry fish in it, so you could almost catch a limit of ten in each hole if you wanted to.”
Three different times I dropped down 1,000 feet in elevation from Luger Springs to Lookingglass Creek for dark-speckled rainbows and voracious bull trout. The difference being my legs were 20 years younger.
On yet another Blue Mountain outing, I took a naive friend down the shot-rock strewn Rough Fork trail to the headwaters of the Walla Walla River and back up on a hot August day. The trail marker read 2 miles, but it felt like 6 miles up. As I recall, my friend said, “Don’t ever ask me to try that again.”
“I’m sure the trout are still there,” Leonard continued. “One approach would be to hike down into the canyon, fish half mile or so, and hike back out the top. It would be a lot of hiking for a little fishing on a hot day, though.”
I unrolled a U.S. Geological Survey, Bingham Springs quadrangle, 7.5-minute topographic map of the area. The flow path of Shimmiehorn Creek spans a distance of approximately 4 miles between a feature called The Shimmiehorn (elevation about 4,600 feet) and nearby Goodman Ridge (elevation about 4,800 feet). The creek is 3 miles as the crow flies due west of Ruckel Junction. A series of meandering four-wheel drive, unimproved spur roads off Summit Road gets you close.
Looking at the map’s steep contour lines, a preferred strategy would be to hike down the creek canyon and to the South Fork confluence with Thomas Creek. Unfortunately, the South Fork Road washed out with the great flood of February 2019, negating the option of a waiting vehicle.
The secret of those big trout in Shimmiehorn Creek appears safe for now. It’s unlikely for me to sucker someone on such a wild goose chase unless further embellishment of the tale occurs during yet another pass of the whiskey flask.
