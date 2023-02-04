Freezing air temperatures and a hard crust of snow on the ground led to plenty of action around bird feeders this past month.
Our tree-lined setting at the edge of a golf course attracts an assortment of common backyard birds: dark-eyed juncos, house and purple finches, white-crowned sparrows, and a year-long resident population of English sparrows who gather for sunflower seeds while the coffee pot perks. On occasion, a yellow-rump warbler, redwing blackbird, or Bewick’s wren joins the morning repast.
Except for brief lulls in action following the stealthy strike of a “sharpie,” or sharp-shinned hawk, all is generally peaceful around our backyard feeders. That is until gate-crashing invaders show up to disrupt the order. Looking out the kitchen window I spot an Eastern gray squirrel with an empty seed feeder in its clutches. Out the front window another bold squirrel sits on the ground eating seeds it has knocked loose. Chewed holes in a now-useless nylon thistle sock is the last straw.
Looking through a catalog whose products cater to feeding wild birds, a key phrase for feeders is “squirrel-proof.” More than 40 feeders ranging from $39 to $179 in price are guaranteed to “defeat,” “block,” “deny,” “restrict,” and other wise “shutout” marauding squirrels. Innovative deterrent mechanisms included baffles to prevent climbing, weight-activated perches, dropdown sleeves to shut off access, and metal caging to restrict size of entry.
A different approach than an entire new suite of feeders or a barrage of BB gun pellets that fail to deter unwanted squirrel behavior. Before you get weepy eyed over removal of what some folks consider cute animals, consider the Eastern gray squirrel was introduced in Washington in the early 1900s. These pesky (to bird lovers anyway) squirrels aggressively compete with native squirrels for food and nesting habitat. Some of us with tree hugger spirit reserve no love for their presence.
Mom trapped invasive Eastern gray squirrels that harassed her “squirrel-proof” bird feeder when she was well into her 90s. She “put them to sleep” by submerging the trap into a small creek that bordered her property. An avid conservationist with over 600 birds on her life list, she had no remorse. “You know they eat baby birds,” she would say.
My trapping exploits might not make the pages of Fur-Fish-Game, but a family tradition of halting the spread of nonnative squirrels remains alive. It’s against the law to move invasive animals to a remote location because you are merely expanding their range. For that reason, ODFW guidelines dictate nonnative squirrels should be euthanized or humanely killed. Carbon dioxide-induced narcosis (requires a chamber in which CO2 replaces oxygen) or shooting by a trained professional are considered “good death” techniques. Drowning is not.
It’s a different appreciation scenario at our cabin. American red squirrels (i.e., the chickaree or pine squirrel if you prefer) are a welcome sight. These smaller, native squirrels interact freely with Steller’s jays and valley quail that gather around the base of two seed feeders. An open bird feeder with a roof provides ready access to squirrels without them having to hang from a limb.
Soon after we took ownership of the cabin, Nancy and I were awakened to the sound of a guided missile attack. The disturbance was traced to squirrels perched high up in fir trees tossing green cones onto our metal roof. The sound was magnified in a hollow attic that has since been filled with sound-proof insulation. Conifer cones are an important part of chickaree diet along with flowers, nuts and berries. I’ve also seen them nibble on the tender stems of maple leaves.
American red squirrels are welcome to stuff their cheek pouches with all the sunflower seeds they shake loose. Their only downside to their presence is the constant clicking and chattering sound made that drives our corgi crazy.
A small, furry tail showed up in the cabin’s back yard last year. The mystery body part was short and flat, unlike those that hang off the hind end of a packrat, chipmunk, or red squirrel. Reconstruction of the event suggested a northern flying squirrel met its demise following an ill-fated encounter with either a goshawk or great horned owl.
Northern flying squirrels are nocturnal. These small native squirrels don’t fly so much as they glide long distances between trees aided by skin flaps between their front and back legs. Similar to other tree squirrels, their foraging activities play an important role in forest ecosystem processes. Any prior visits to our bird feeders had gone unnoticed. We had no idea of their presence until a nighttime predator left the macabre clue.
Predator-prey interactions and competition for food and space are nature’s way of maintaining balance in wildlife populations. Removing nonnative squirrels from the equation helps in that regard, even in modified urban settings that possess their own version of ecological disturbance.
