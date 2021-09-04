The morning chill hinted of autumn. An abrupt change of season seemed unlikely, however, after two weeks of 100-degree temperatures. Yesterday’s brief rainfall — the first in over two months — settled the dust, but failed to bring relief to a drought-suffering landscape.
I stand on the side porch of our family’s cabin and watch a pair of rufous hummingbirds take turns sipping from a bright red feeder. Activity has dropped off since early July when as many as eight birds battled for position on a daily basis. “Sugar water is their cocktail,” Mom once said. “They mostly eat insects.”
A light breeze pushes the lingering odor of smoke up the canyon and rustles dried stalks of mullein weed that line the fence. Shadows form as the sun rises slowly over the Umatilla River. A white cabbage butterfly, flight muscles sufficiently warmed to achieve launch mode, flutters in a sunlit opening. Quail twitter deep in the brush where I scattered bird seed yesterday.
This weekend marks a fifth trip in two months dedicated to rebuilding the bunkhouse. The aged structure took in three feet of water during the great flood of February 2019, but cleanup was put on hold while we worked to restore the main cabin. Three sections of the bunkhouse floor were cut out, mud-soaked insulation removed for disposal, and old-growth Douglas-fir flooring replaced to make the structure habitable for our grandchildren and the occasional overnight visitor.
Today will be dedicated to fishing, though. All work and no play makes for a dull boy and the boy inside this 70-year-old man desperately wants to feel cool water swirl around his ankles while he tosses flies at wild trout. This new normal of mandated social distance, masking in public places, and combative politics need not compromise the amount of time a person spends fishing. However, current “hoot owl” regulations require I get off the water by 2 p.m.
With the dusty gravel road to the Forks Campground closed, I park my truck downstream of Corporation Guard, weave through a thicket of ripe elderberry and senescent ocean spray, avoid fresh bear scat and a patch of stinging nettle, high step through an empty overflow channel, and climb over downed cottonwood to reach the river.
A long, wide, flat stretch of water greets. Boulders the size of washtubs remain turned on edge after epic flood waters ravished the river channel and associated riparian corridor. Once great holes, where swift current crested against impassable bedrock walls, bull trout lurked, and school-age children swam, are filled shallow with loose cobble and gravel.
Further downstream, a sentinel line of boulders forces the river toward an undercut bank with overhanging alder. A small branched log creates a back eddy. I wade across a riffle not so swift nor slick to require a wading stick and crouch low with the sun at my back. An exploratory cast to the tongue of the pool yields the aggressive splash of a hungry trout. A second cast leads to hooking a pan-size trout I turn loose.
Three more trout, ranging from 7 to 10 inches long, rise to the fly before I exit the pool. The largest one, half of the daily two-trout limit in these waters, is slipped into the right mesh pocket of my fly vest for 97-year old Mom. Her caregiver will fry it up for dinner.
When nearby pocket pools fail to yield even a 5-inch trout I hike upstream over sun-bleached rocks to a turbulent run in the shade of moss-covered bedrock. My No. 10 Royal Stimulator smacks the surface like a grasshopper that failed to pull off a six-point landing and is immediately taken down. Some strikes require quick reflexes. This one goes in the no-brainer category. It turns out to be the largest and most vivid trout of the day.
Dark speckles across the width of its broad flanks; crimson stripe along the lateral line; gill plates a blush of rose. I snap a picture as it rests gasping in the shallows, nudge it gently with the toe of my wading sandal, and watch it shoot like a rocket to the safety of deep water.
Holding water remains sparse. It may be years before this and other Blue Mountain streams return to their former glory. But where adequate depth and cover exists, trout are found. Large pools hold juvenile spring chinook salmon, as evidenced by a gold flash made when they grab at my fly. Deeper-bodied than trout of the same length, this year’s hatch of baby salmon will remain until spring snowmelt and associated rising flow hastens their journey to the Columbia River and eventually the Pacific Ocean. A larger fly is favored so as to not hook these 3-inch foretellers of a 12-pound adult.
More than one trout nosed my fly and did not return. Others ignored offerings when a tiny ball of algae clung to the head of the fly. You could say they were hungry, but not desperate. Small stream fly fishing is rarely a case of match-the-hatch or observing the nature of a rise form. You start with a pattern that has worked well in the past and use it until it no longer attracts, gets chewed up, or is lost because of an errant cast.
Journal notes show 32 trout hooked and released in two hours of fishing. On a fine summer morning with no other angler in sight. Without a care in the world. I guess that’s why I revel in the wonder of trout.
