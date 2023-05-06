My first walleye fishing trip to Grand Coulee country got me in trouble. Not from shenanigans at a local bar (those incidents came later), but because our first grandson was born that weekend. “Where is Grandpa?” our daughter asked, when she called to announce her water broke and she was being transported to the hospital.

“He’s off fishing!” Nancy explained. “We’ll visit you and the baby as soon as he gets off the river.” Liam smiled when he heard a recap of the story at his 21st birthday celebration last month. Diana had forgotten the incident, but Nancy did not. Apparently, grandmas are more prone to hold a grudge.

Dennis Dauble is a retired fishery scientist, outdoor writer, presenter and educator who lives in Richland, Washington. For more stories about fish and fishing in area waters, see DennisDaubleBooks.com.

