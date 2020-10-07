LA GRANDE — The U.S. Forest Service has closed Bird Track Springs Campground off of Highway 244 for a restoration/timber project.
The Forest Service closed the site in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest on Sept. 30, according to a notice on the webpage for the forest, and it will remain closed until further notice.
Spool Cart Campground off Forest Service Road 51 is an alternative site, according to the Forest Service.
Contact the La Grande Ranger District at 541-962-8537 or 541-963-7186 for more information.
