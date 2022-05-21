LA GRANDE — Many ponds, lakes and rivers in Northeastern Oregon received a fresh stocking of rainbow trout this week, just in time for some of the nicest weather of the spring.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has recently stocked thousands of rainbow trout, including trophy fish, which are 15 inches or longer.
The majority of the trout released are “legals” — at least 8 inches long, and thus legal for anglers to keep.
The trout stocking schedule, which is subject to change:
Week of May 16-20• Kinney Lake, 2,500 legals, 250 trophy
• Honeymoon Pond, 500 legals, 50 trophy
• Phillips Reservoir, 3,000 legals, 750 trophy
• Wallowa Lake, 6,000 legals, 300 trophy
• Luger Pond, 450 legals, 100 trophy
• Teepee Pond, 500 legals, 50 trophy
• Taylor Green Pond, 200 legals, 100 trophy
• South Fork Burnt River, 1,000 legals
May 30-June 3• Balm Creek Reservoir, 2,000 legals
• Teepee Pond, 500 legals, 50 trophy
• Marr Pond, 1,000 legals, 250 trophy
• Morgan Lake, 1,250 legals
• Victor Pond, 500 legals, 50 trophy
• Honeymoon Pond, 500 legals, 50 trophy
• Wallowa Lake, 6,000 legals, 300 trophy
• Magone Lane, 1,000 legals, 1,000 trophy
• Weavers Pond, 1,000 legals, 50 trophy
Schedules and maps for trout stocking plans later in the year are available at https://myodfw.com/fishing/species/trout/stocking-schedule.
Fishing conditions and forecastsMorgan LakeOpened for fishing on April 22.
Umatilla RiverSummer steelhead fishing is closed until Sept. 1. The spring chinook season opened on April 15. There is a predicated run of approximately 3,000 spring chinook returning to the river. A total of 802 spring chinook have been counted at TMFD so far this run year, with 530 over the past week. Fishing has been slow up to date, but there have been anglers out trying to take advantage of the early bright fish and the fish are starting to show up in the past week. The flows in the Umatilla came up significantly in the past week from recent rain, but flows should start to drop and this is when anglers should really concentrate their efforts as the increase in flows tends to move fish into the system. Anglers should start to find success as the clarity of the river improves and the river starts to drop. The Umatilla River is considered from the Highway 730 bridge and upstream, the section below that is considered the Columbia River and is currently closed. Most anglers use egg set up with a slinky weigh bounced off the bottom or a some have found success with spinners with water temperatures being relatively cold. Trout fishing on the Umatilla River and its tributaries opens May 22. Bass and other warmwater species remain open all year.
Wallowa RiverSteelhead fishing closed until Sept. 1. Fishing for trout and whitefish can be good in the spring. Fishing conditions will be best when flows are lower, and fishing may be more difficult when the weather warms and the river rises.
Wallowa County pondsFish at Kinney Lake that overwintered will be available to shore anglers and anglers in nonmotorized boats (motors are not allowed on Kinney Lake). Kinney Lake and ponds throughout the county will be stocked with rainbow trout over the next couple months.
Brownlee ReservoirReservoir is 11 feet below full pool, and all boat ramps are usable. Anglers in the Powder River arm have had good catches of perch and bass have frequently been caught. Some crappie have been caught, but cooler weather has probably slowed the crappie fishing. Bass fishing in the upper reservoir has been good when water temperatures have warmed. However, during cooler weather, bass fishing has been more difficult. Anglers have had some success trolling for trout near the Burnt River.
Hells Canyon ReservoirBass anglers have had some success, but many of the fish have been small. Trout fishing has been slow. As the weather warms anglers will be able to fish for catfish throughout the reservoir particularly from late May on.
Oxbow ReservoirAnglers have been successful catching bass, and bass fishing will likely improve throughout the year as the water temperature increases. Trout fishing will probably be good in the coming months especially when water temperatures are in the low 50s.
Phillips ReservoirIt will be stocked with trout throughout the spring. Fishing has been slow, and the reservoir is still very low, about 12% of capacity. The water has now reached the bottom of the Mason Dam boat ramp. There probably is enough water to launch small boats, but large boats may need a bit more water before they can use the boat ramp. Remember that tiger musky and bull trout must be released unharmed.
Wolf Creek ReservoirReservoir is slowly filling, and the boat ramp is now useable. However, the reservoir is still very low. Without a substantial increase in water, the reservoir may drop quickly throughout the year so fishing may be best over the next couple months.
Thief Valley ReservoirReservoir is full. Thief Valley drained significantly last year, and there may not be many fish that survived through the fall and winter. However, the reservoir has recently been stocked with rainbow trout. Fishing will probably be best over the next couple months before the reservoir drops again due to increasing water releases in the spring and summer.
Unity ReservoirReservoir is full, and anglers have been successful catching 16- to 17-inch rainbow trout. Fishing from shore with bait has been a good technique, and fishing from a boat will probably also be a good way to fish the reservoir. Fishing will likely be best at Unity Reservoir over the next couple of months while the reservoir has a good amount of water in it.
Grande Ronde RiverSteelhead fishing is closed until Sept. 1, 2022. Variable flows may make fishing difficult during spring runoff. As the water warms, bass fishing will become better in the lower Grande Ronde. Anglers are reminded that bull trout and chinook salmon may be encountered in the Grande Ronde River and must be released unharmed.
Imnaha RiverSteelhead fishing is closed until Sept. 1, 2022. Trout fishing may be good when water conditions allow. When the water temperature increases, bass fishing may be good in the lower portions of the river. Anglers are reminded that bull trout and chinook salmon may be encountered in the Imnaha River and must be released unharmed.
Wallowa LakeFishing has been good for rainbow trout near the south end of the lake. Anglers have had success using both flies and lures. Anglers can have good success wading out from shore and casting lures or flies near where fish are rising. Boat anglers will have better access to more of the lake and may find fish near areas where the depth drops off. There are some nice kokanee available this year with some fish around 16 to 18 inches. Jigging and trolling for kokanee can both be productive ways of fishing for them.
