Hunting Report for October 19, 2012

Chukar, a type of partridge, is a popular upland game bird in Northeastern Oregon.

 Jim Ward/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has released its forecast for fall and winter bird hunting conditions.

Upland game bird hunters will find strong upland bird populations across the state, with some exceptions. Upland bird populations can vary greatly from year to year depending on weather and habitat conditions. Upland production surveys indicate improvements in both density and production from the previous year for chukar and California quail.

