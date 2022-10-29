Finn and Yuba came at a trot as the report of my 20-gauge double echoed through the creek bottom riparian. A handsome gray-phased ruffed grouse lay at my feet – the culmination of three minutes of utter chaos.

It was early October and Finn, Yuba, and I had yet to find any birds. We had searched high and low, including some exceptional food sources and formerly reliable grouse coverts without moving a single bird. The quail and partridge season opened the week prior, and again, I hit one of my best Hun covers from years past without turning up a single covey. It was about time to put a mark on the board.

Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.

