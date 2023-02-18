Dropping to my knees, I bent forward and flipped Yuba, my 8-year-old setter, from atop my shoulders into the roadside grasses. The unusual warmth of the sun on this 50-degree January day was oddly soothing, given the critical nature of the moments to come. I could feel the road gravel stabbing into my knees as I monitored Yuba’s breathing. We had been in this situation before, but today I was prepared.
The morning began like most other hunting days, save for the bluebird weather and relaxed conversation over coffee with new friends, Ryan and Jessica. Ryan is a charismatic hunting guide from Canada with family ties on the Palouse. Upon meeting for the first time in a hotel lobby, I was instantly relieved by their laid-back personalities and pure passion for the upland hunting experience, but our peaceful banter would end on steep, thorny grassland pockets that would challenge all three of us, not to mention the dogs.
The goal for the day was to put Jessica on her first rooster pheasant. To ensure mission success, I brought little Yuba, my most tenacious and savvy pheasant dog. I anticipated a long, challenging day for the 30-pound, hipless pup. Heavy cover, steep climbs, and long miles are harder for her in comparison to bigger dogs with sound hips. I knew the risk of her wearing down and becoming dangerously weak, so I prioritized her care as she pushed herself in pursuit of her favorite upland bird.
I rarely feed my dogs before hunts because we often start early, but the relaxing morning allowed Yuba time for a light breakfast with needed calories. I packed energy supplements, twice the usual water, and honey packets for emergencies.
Yuba hit the ground racing as Jessica and I climbed through crunchy wheat stubble. Ryan remained lower with his stocky yellow Lab, Dirx. Just beyond a small rise in the field, the wheat stubble fell away into a bowl-shaped eyebrow choked with European rose and hawthorn. Yuba and I stepped into the bowl while Jessica followed the stubble edge above us.
Halfway across the bowl, Yuba nosed into a horseshoe-shaped pocket of rose and locked onto a statuesque point. Jessica stopped in line with Yuba at a spot with stable footing. Unfortunately, the roses and topography forced a flush from behind the dog.
A glorious rooster rocketed directly away and between hawthorns, leaving an impossible shot, but the moment was exceptional. Yuba had proven her prowess yet again, having stuck the only bird out of three dogs in the final days of the season.
Thinking we were onto something, we moved ahead with renewed excitement for the hunt, but late-season birds are crafty.
Hours of climbing and descending draws with near vertical slopes and heavy cover produced zero additional birds. We had taken many breaks on top of the world, gazing upon the Palouse through shimmering heat waves, but Yuba’s stamina steadily declined.
About two o’clock, we regrouped to tackle the final cover – a half-mile of rose and grasses that spanned nearly 300 yards from top to bottom. Yuba greedily lapped at the energy paste I offered her as she sprawled on cool soil and basked in the sun.
“I think I will keep Yuba low on this one. Her gas tank is empty,” I said.
“No problem. Dirx and I will go high with Jessica,” Ryan offered.
Ryan and Jessica had barely disappeared behind the terrain above us when the whistling wings and chirps of an alarmed hen pheasant sent a puff of air across the back of my neck. Her agitation spooked another hen skyward a couple hundred yards across the canyon, which kicked Yuba into a fourth wind. We climbed 50 yards up a crack in the hill and fell in line below Ryan and Jessica.
Ryan and I eventually closed into one another. Yuba was working within 10 feet of us at that point and was clearly spent. As she stopped to sniff a clematis heap, her legs buckled and her head began twitching as if she were dizzy.
I quickly broke open the action of my over/under, slid it into my vest, hoisted Yuba onto my shoulders, and dropped off the hillside onto the road. She was teetering on the brink of a hypoglycemic seizure. I hoped that carrying her would eliminate any further energy expense, but as we strolled, it felt as if her legs began to spasm. At that moment, I hit my knees to begin critical care.
Four years earlier we found ourselves in a similar position on an icy morning. Hours of running pheasant and quail on the Snake River resulted in Yuba writhing through a grand-mal seizure on the seat of a friend’s jet boat. A horrific moment, to say the least. I replayed the minutes leading up to the seizure a hundred times from memory, keenly noting every indication that it was coming, and vowing to never let it happen again. Despite my best efforts to keep Yuba energized this day, she lay helpless in front of me as I fished around in my vest for a honey packet. Fortunately, Yuba was coherent enough to lap up the superfood ravenously, followed by the remainder of our water.
The instant dose of sugar reversed Yuba’s hypoglycemia. Within seconds, her eyes brightened and her ears perked. She rested quietly as I spoke to her, and within two minutes, her head swiveled at attention to the sound of a distant rooster cackle. Ten minutes later, I breathed a sigh of relief as Yuba gained her feet.
The sun had set on the 2022 upland season and a fine day afield with two wonderful friends. Our vests were empty, but the views we witnessed and conversations shared, and the memory of Yuba nailing that lone rooster were a fine send off. We said our goodbyes as Ryan and Jessica loaded up for their trip north.
“Until next time…” Ryan said, extending a hand. As he turned toward the car, he looked back with a smile and said “Go get that dog some food!”
Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.
