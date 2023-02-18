Dropping to my knees, I bent forward and flipped Yuba, my 8-year-old setter, from atop my shoulders into the roadside grasses. The unusual warmth of the sun on this 50-degree January day was oddly soothing, given the critical nature of the moments to come. I could feel the road gravel stabbing into my knees as I monitored Yuba’s breathing. We had been in this situation before, but today I was prepared.

The morning began like most other hunting days, save for the bluebird weather and relaxed conversation over coffee with new friends, Ryan and Jessica. Ryan is a charismatic hunting guide from Canada with family ties on the Palouse. Upon meeting for the first time in a hotel lobby, I was instantly relieved by their laid-back personalities and pure passion for the upland hunting experience, but our peaceful banter would end on steep, thorny grassland pockets that would challenge all three of us, not to mention the dogs.

Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.

