Porcupines are a common occurrence throughout the Pacific Northwest and Montana. Keep an eye on your dog’s behavior and be wary if their “point” looks tentative. Luckily, this wirehair only took a few quills.
Trumbo’s setter, Yuba, suffered a hypoglycemic seizure this icy December morning. Be aware of cold and wet conditions, particularly for small dogs with thin coats. Keep them hydrated and energized with supplements and frequent breaks.
Yuba standing with two roosters that she masterfully pinned one morning that started out icy and wet, just like the morning she suffered from hypoglycemia. Ensuring she received proper care this morning led to a safe and productive hunt.
Hordeum murinum, commonly known as false barley or wall barley, is ubiquitous across the US. The awns and long hair-like awn tails are extremely dangerous for dogs. Here, Yuba stands on Trumbo’s lawn behind false barley heads that are growing up through bushes in his flowerbed.
Trumbo’s youngest setter, Zeta, lies sedated, awaiting the veterinarian to remove embedded cheatgrass awns. Awareness of the dog’s surroundings afield and a post-hunt tailgate inspection led to the awns being removed before seriously threatening Zeta’s health.
Brad Trumbo/Contributed Photo
Brad Trumbo/Contributed Photo
Brad Trumbo/Contributed Photo
Brad Trumbo/Contributed Photo
It’s been another good bird year in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. Adolescent pheasant and quail are prevalent along brushy roadside ditches and fallow farm fields. Valley quail are on at least a second clutch and big family coveys are rising everywhere.
Sept. 1 ushered in the upland bird season with mourning doves and forest grouse in most western states. Visions of retrievers bringing doves to hand or the sleek coat and high tail of a pointing dog locked in on ruffed or dusky grouse dance about our minds as the upland hunter plans their field time for the year. But early in the season, excessive heat can be a concern for a working dog, particularly those who have enjoyed an overly restful offseason.
