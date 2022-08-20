With August upon us, the anticipation of chasing upland birds and big game burns like a white-hot fire in the hunter’s soul. Bear season is open in Oregon. The Idaho grouse season begins in late August, and archery deer season is open in some states farther south. And while solitude is often a significant driver of the hunting populous, we find ourselves competing for space on public lands, seemingly more each year.

While an escape to the wilderness feels a little less wild with many of our neighbors on the landscape, there is a silver lining. The fact that we live in the western U.S. with more acreage and varying public agency ownership than the rest of the nation provides us ample opportunity to find room in the backcountry. Additionally, mapping tools, private lands access programs, and access to information about public lands continue to increase and improve each year.

Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.

