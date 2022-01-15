By the time the snow flies on the Palouse, upland birds have wised up from months of dodging dogs and gunners. Finding birds in the late season requires creativity and a willingness to explore, hike further, and gamble on new covers. I typically make a hard switch from chasing pheasant to seeking covey birds like quail and Huns, and this means scouring On-X maps, driving farther from home and hiking new territory.
Parcel size means little to me past Christmas. Distance from the road to popular hunting areas and habitat quality are the metrics under scrutiny. The smallest parcels can hold a surprising number of birds. They can just as likely be vacant. It’s a crapshoot. Striking it rich requires trial and error, cataloging sites, and expanding your collection of coverts both good and bad for future reference.
In a good partridge year, every acceptable patch of short native bunchgrass holds a Hun covey, particularly when flanking a wheat field. These areas are easy to find with aerial imagery by zooming into the cover to see the small grass tufts that appear khaki-colored on aerial imagery, but don’t be fooled by monocultures of common rye, which show up golden and unbroken, like a paintbrush smear. Similarly, yellow starthistle shows up drab brown, almost gray, and covers vast swaths.
One January morning, Yuba and I struck out across a parcel of Department of Natural Resources (DNR) land in Washington we had yet to lay eyes on. Aerial imagery suggested enough native grasses to tempt a Hun covey along the eastern boundary with a wheat field. We worked the boundary that we found covered in hairy vetch and starthistle, then dropped into a shallow draw. Cattle were grazing on the distant ridgeline among the bunchgrasses.
The weedy cover held nothing, but at the convergence of cattle, bunchgrass, and setter, Yuba came to a jerking halt. I closed in on Yuba, smiling with the anticipation of a covey rise. Yuba relaxed as I approached and peeled off in pursuit over 200 yards across a saddle in the ridge. This was no Hun covey. Her final point came with confidence and I circled widely to pin the bird between us, but the bird was not about to quit. I caught a glimpse of the rooster low-crawling through the sparse bunches and couldn’t help but laugh as the bunchgrass faded into starthistle, exposing the rooster, and pressuring him to take wing. Yuba stood steady to flush with an exasperated look.
A year later I dropped two setters in that covert and their teamwork put a wily rooster in the bag. The main lesson was that good pheasant coverts need not be brushy, wet, or draw-bottom habitats. I’ve since found a number of unsuspected back-pocket pheasant sites in what I would call prime Hun cover.
Grazed lands add an element of randomness as you can never predict the condition of the parcels. Many times, I have parked at the foot of a steep slope, gnawed to the soil, and thought, no way am I plodding up and over that greasy grassless mud mound. But I never let myself get away with a lazy mindset. You never know what hidden gem may lie on the other side of the hill.
My older pup, Finn, ran a parcel like this one New Year’s Day. It was a muddy slope with a perennial creek along the road, denuded of vegetation. I nearly drove on to the next parcel, but Finn and I hoofed it up and over, crossed a few fences, and found a single 20-acre strip of beautiful Hun cover between two wheat fields.
This day, the cover was empty, but recent scat suggested a covey may have been present with better timing. Two whitetail sheds provided consolation, laying on the wide-open hilltop among a struggling rabbitbrush community.
Draw bottoms thick with woods rose and blackberry nearly always hold quail. Bunchgrass islands among sagebrush can hold a surprising number of pheasant. Riverside bluffs on the Snake and Owyhee are known for chukar. Not every new cover is a good find, but when the stars align, you can stumble upon a covert so fine you don’t dare expose it, not even to your mother as she gabs over the phone from her Del Ray Beach retirement condo – like the wild pheasant stronghold I found last month, again while seeking Huns.
Go into every late season hunt expecting to hike longer and harder, experience the unknown (maybe only to you), and come away with valuable information. Catalog your new covers and don’t be too quick to judge. New sites often warrant a second look before writing them off. Not all covers will be worth even the first look, but crossing off terrain that’s not worth your time can be just as valuable as finding a new gem.
Aerial imagery is an amazing tool for mapping out covers across the season, but it takes ground work to validate the imagery. Each parcel is like a new mine claim. Will you strike it rich or bust? The unknown is part of the fun. And one thing about gambling is certain: if you don’t play, you can’t win. It takes homework, boots on the ground, and endurance to score wild birds in the late season public covers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.