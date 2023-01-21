Snow fell quietly as I gazed down the rib of the sleek over/under shotgun. Beyond the bead, a chukar was flying right to left, guided by a crimson beak and dark eyes behind a black, bandit-striped mask. Its stormy-gray wings beat swiftly, exposing black-tipped, tawny breast feathers, while cinnamon tail feathers provided stability.
An orange-freckled setter, Kea, stood on point to my right, marking the cattails from which the bird had emerged. While tracking the bird’s flight, I found the sight of snowy silver maple limbs passing in the background odd. Trees and chukar country are not necessarily compatible.
The second recoil from the over/under laid the bird in the grasses, and an excited Kea overran it before quickly correcting to claim our prize. I admired the bird’s modest markings and robust physique while showering the seasoned old setter with praise. She had done everything right, confirmed by video.
Chukar are cliff-face dwelling, cheatgrass-eating birds from Eurasia that do not belong in a wheat field wetland. Conversely, they are easy to raise and release for game preserve hunts and dog training. While the Oregon upland hunting season is open through January, a mid-season training day is always valuable for the dog and gunner, and video can assist in capturing the good, bad and downright ugly habits to be improved upon.
Pen-raised birds, when released in a controlled environment, provide a prime opportunity to use technology to capture and tell the whole story. Cameras can be staged to capture the events perfectly when working released birds. I occasionally wear a GoPro in the field, but I’ve found the video quality insufficient to view the dog’s behavior as I approach to flush birds. The camera bounces as I walk, making it hard to tell if the dog breaks point and triggers the flush or if the flush triggers the dog to break. Training scenarios provide a superior opportunity to focus on such fine details.
My youngest setter, Zeta, is a continual work in progress and my main reason for mid-season training days. Her pointing skills have sharpened slowly, but she retains her freedom to bust birds. She is a big-running dog with little desire to hunt with me. I favor the dogs that like to work as a team, but I can get behind Zeta’s solo method if she will hold point until I can catch up for the flush.
As Zeta locked in on her second bird, it appeared that she held steady as I approached and flushed. Swinging through another left-to-right flight and squeezing the trigger dropped the chukar into a frozen, cattail-covered pond. Zeta marked the bird down and dashed into the cattails like none of my other setters would have. Minutes of scrambling and clattering, swaying cattails resulted in Zeta coming up with the bird, which I would not have found or reached on my own. I suspected that Zeta was steady as I put up the bird, and a review of the video confirmed it. A fine performance by my bratty late bloomer.
Focusing on dog work is the primary training goal, but just as important is capturing my shooting in a hunting situation. I can stand on a trap line and bust clays all day, but there is no replacement for the unknown trajectory of a flushing bird. Shifting posture and hasty gun mounts to adapt to a bird’s flight path can lead to myriad fatal flaws in technique, particularly for someone easily flustered, like myself. Slow motion and pausing the frames allows me to critique my every move and identify improper gun mount or failing to drop my cheekbone tight to the gun stock. Footage from this particular day showed that my foot placement and weight distribution were wrong the majority of the time.
A right-handed shooter should lead with a planted left foot and weight distribution forward on the left leg. The video showed that I often leaned slightly back rather than forward, and my weight distribution was often on the right leg. However, the main determining factor in accurate shooting was keeping my cheekbone down on the gun stock.
When startled by a flushing bird, I often react rather than think the shot through, which leaves my head higher on the stock as I focus on the bird. In this case, the barrels are tilted up, and my sighting across the bead rather than down the rib results in shots passing over the bird. As expected, the video confirmed that this improper technique results in a miss every time. The lesson is to take a breath and focus on proper technique while moving in for the flush, much like working through a pre-shot routine with a big game animal in the crosshairs.
Ultimately, training days are about more than just looking for problems to correct. Our day concluded with happy, tired dogs, lessons learned (or relearned), video footage of skillful dog work (and occasionally skillful wingshooting), and memories of a serene snowy day spent with my pups as we lived our best lives.
Embrace the training days and the use of video to capture the moments. Be proud of your pups, and prepared to learn something new every time.
