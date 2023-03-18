I awoke to find fresh December snow had fallen overnight. I had planned to work the dogs on pen-raised chukar this morning, which meant a trip to the lower pasture. I don’t spend much time in the lower pasture given it provides the best pheasant nesting and roosting cover on my little piece of land, but I was in for a treat when I pulled up to the gate.

I had mowed about one-third of the pasture in October to work on Canada thistle and reinvigorate the grasses. Given the late wet spring in 2022, the thickspike wheatgrass was nearly seven feet tall. With the gateway mowed open, the entrance appeared to be a portal into a secret creek bottom, hemmed in by the wheatfields rising above to the east and west.

Brad Trumbo is a fish and wildlife biologist and outdoor writer in Waitsburg, Washington. For tips and tales of outdoor pursuits and conservation, visit www.bradtrumbo.com.

